Cadence Unveils Next-Generation Palladium Z2 and Protium X2 Systems to Dramatically Accelerate Pre‑Silicon Hardware Debug and Software Validation
Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced the Cadence Palladium Z2 Enterprise Emulation and Protium X2 Enterprise Prototyping systems to handle the exponentially increasing system design complexity and time-to-market pressures. Building upon Cadence’s current industry-leading Palladium Z1 emulation and Protium X1 prototyping platforms, these next-generation systems enable the highest throughput pre-silicon hardware debug and pre-silicon software validation for the industry’s largest multi-billion-gate system-on-chip (SoC) designs. Dubbed the Cadence “dynamic duo” for its tight integration with unified compiler and interfaces, the next-generation emulation processors and Xilinx UltraScale+ VU19P FPGAs in these systems provide customers with 2X capacity and 1.5X performance improvements over their predecessors, allowing Cadence customers to run more validation cycles on bigger chips in less time. Additionally, both systems offer breakthrough modular compile technology capable of compiling 10 billion gates in under 10 hours on the Palladium Z2 system and in under 24 hours on the Protium X2 system.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210405005185/en/
The Next-Generation Cadence Palladium Z2 and Protium X2 Systems to Accelerate Pre-Silicon Hardware Debug and Software Validation (Photo: Business Wire)
“The complexity of our high-end graphics and hyperscale designs increases with each generation, while our time-to-market schedules tighten,” said Narendra Konda, senior director, hardware engineering at NVIDIA Corporation. “Using the common front-end flow in the Cadence Palladium Z2 and Protium X2 systems, we are optimizing workload distribution between verification, validation and pre-silicon software bring-up. With twice the useable capacity, 50 percent higher throughput, and faster modular compiler turnaround, we can validate our most sophisticated GPU and SoC designs comprehensively and on schedule.”
The Palladium Z2 / Protium X2 dynamic duo is designed to address the challenges faced by those designing for the most advanced applications, including mobile, consumer and hyperscale computing designs. With its seamlessly integrated flow, unified debug, common virtual and physical interfaces, and testbench content across the systems, the dynamic duo offers rapid design migration and testing from emulation to prototyping.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare