E2open Announces Business Update and Provides Preliminary Financial Results

“We are proud of our strong execution throughout this challenging year, and we are pleased to report that we ended fiscal year 2021 with a solid quarter that positions us well for fiscal year 2022,” said Michael Farlekas, president and chief executive officer of E2open. “Our customers are increasingly recognizing the benefits of E2open’s supply chain operating platform, and we are thrilled to continue adding value to our existing and future customers with new strategic partnerships and an expanded salesforce.”

E2open (NYSE: ETWO), a leading network-based provider of 100% cloud-based, mission-critical, end-to-end supply chain management software, today updates guidance for fiscal year 2022, provides preliminary financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and year ended February 28, 2021 and announces significant progress building new distribution channels through partnerships and expanding the enterprise sales team.

Mr. Farlekas continued, “Since closing our go-public transaction, we are encouraged by our ability to execute our organic growth plan and have continued confidence that the long-term revenue growth will be in excess of our 10% organic revenue growth target.”

Preliminary Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Fiscal Year 2022 Revenue Guidance Update

E2open announces preliminary results for the fiscal year 2021, which ended on February 28, 2021. E2open expects fiscal year 2021 revenue to meet or exceed guidance of $335 million and expects Adjusted EBITDA to be modestly above the guidance provided during the Company's combination with CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I through an investor presentation filed with the SEC on January 8, 2021 and later updated and filed with the SEC on March 9, 2021.

For the fiscal year 2022 which began on March 1, 2021, we anticipate approximately 10% organic revenue growth within a range of $367 to $371 million, above the guidance provided in the investor presentation on January 8, 2021, given the Company’s continued business momentum.

The unaudited preliminary financial results represent the most current information available to the Company and are based on calculations or figures prepared internally, which have not been reviewed or audited by the Company's independent registered public accounting firm. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from these unaudited preliminary financial results and non-GAAP adjustments due to the completion of its financial closing procedures and reviews.