 
checkAd

E2open Announces Business Update and Provides Preliminary Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.04.2021, 14:30  |  35   |   |   

E2open (NYSE: ETWO), a leading network-based provider of 100% cloud-based, mission-critical, end-to-end supply chain management software, today updates guidance for fiscal year 2022, provides preliminary financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and year ended February 28, 2021 and announces significant progress building new distribution channels through partnerships and expanding the enterprise sales team.

“We are proud of our strong execution throughout this challenging year, and we are pleased to report that we ended fiscal year 2021 with a solid quarter that positions us well for fiscal year 2022,” said Michael Farlekas, president and chief executive officer of E2open. “Our customers are increasingly recognizing the benefits of E2open’s supply chain operating platform, and we are thrilled to continue adding value to our existing and future customers with new strategic partnerships and an expanded salesforce.”

Mr. Farlekas continued, “Since closing our go-public transaction, we are encouraged by our ability to execute our organic growth plan and have continued confidence that the long-term revenue growth will be in excess of our 10% organic revenue growth target.”

Preliminary Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Fiscal Year 2022 Revenue Guidance Update

E2open announces preliminary results for the fiscal year 2021, which ended on February 28, 2021. E2open expects fiscal year 2021 revenue to meet or exceed guidance of $335 million and expects Adjusted EBITDA to be modestly above the guidance provided during the Company's combination with CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I through an investor presentation filed with the SEC on January 8, 2021 and later updated and filed with the SEC on March 9, 2021.

For the fiscal year 2022 which began on March 1, 2021, we anticipate approximately 10% organic revenue growth within a range of $367 to $371 million, above the guidance provided in the investor presentation on January 8, 2021, given the Company’s continued business momentum.

The unaudited preliminary financial results represent the most current information available to the Company and are based on calculations or figures prepared internally, which have not been reviewed or audited by the Company's independent registered public accounting firm. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from these unaudited preliminary financial results and non-GAAP adjustments due to the completion of its financial closing procedures and reviews.

Seite 1 von 4
E2open Parent Holdings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

E2open Announces Business Update and Provides Preliminary Financial Results E2open (NYSE: ETWO), a leading network-based provider of 100% cloud-based, mission-critical, end-to-end supply chain management software, today updates guidance for fiscal year 2022, provides preliminary financial results for the fiscal fourth …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
California American Water Offers Firescape Class to Customers
ICL Signs Contract to Supply 600,000 Metric Tons of Potash to India During 2021
JT INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A LEADING AND LONGSTANDING LAW FIRM, Encourages Jianpu Technology Inc. Investors with Large ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Receives Complete Response Letter from U.S. FDA for Supplemental New Drug ...
HempFusion Provides Operational Update
Knightscope Selects Velodyne Lidar Technology for Next-Generation Autonomous Security Solutions
DMS Completes Asset Purchase from Crisp Results; Announces Preliminary, Unaudited First-Quarter ...
First Foundation Inc. Expands into Texas with Relocation of Principal Executive Office
Origin Materials and AECI SANS Technical Fibers to Develop Carbon-Negative Materials for Apparel ...
Orthofix Announces FDA Clearance and Initial Patient Implant of the Company’s First 3D-Printed ...
Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Life Sciences Capabilities to be Shown at “Double ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
AeroFarms and Hortifrut Announce R&D Partnership to Advance the Next Generation of Blueberry and ...
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
Heritage Cannabis Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
NanoVibronix Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.04.21
E2open Partners with Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance on Customs Compliance Platform