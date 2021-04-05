 
checkAd

Potbelly Corporation Appoints Scott Swayne as Chief People Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.04.2021, 14:30  |  32   |   |   

Brings more than 25 years of growth-focused Human Resources Experience to this critical leadership position

CHICAGO, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB), the iconic neighborhood sandwich shop, today announced the appointment of Scott Swayne as the Company’s Chief People Officer (“CPO”) effective as of April 26, 2021. In this senior leadership role, Mr. Swayne will report to Bob Wright, President and Chief Executive Officer of Potbelly. Mr. Swayne will lead the Human Resources and People Team in developing and advancing strategic initiatives that further strengthen Potbelly’s dynamic culture and drive best-in-class talent acquisition solutions.

Bob Wright, President and Chief Executive Officer of Potbelly commented, “I’m thrilled to welcome Scott to his new and very critical role at Potbelly. Scott’s results-oriented leadership and 25 years of human resources experience is essential to ensure that the Company attracts and retains top talent as we continue to implement our ‘Traffic-Driven’ Profitability Strategic Plan. The addition of Scott to the executive team further strengthens our new leadership and I am confident that he will be an essential contributor to Potbelly’s focus on driving top-line growth.”

Scott Swayne added, “I am excited to join Potbelly given its strong brand recognition and tradition of providing craveable, high-quality food to its customers. I am looking forward to leveraging my experience, which includes employee engagement, performance management, diversity and inclusion to further advance the Company’s people focused culture of teamwork, integrity and accountability.   Bob and the team have done an excellent job bringing Potbelly through extraordinary circumstances and I’m looking forward to being part of the Company’s pivot to longer-term growth.”

Prior to joining Potbelly, Mr. Swayne served as Senior Global Talent Acquisition Director at McCormick & Company where he led the global recruiting team that sourced and hired talent in support of McCormick’s performance and growth agenda. Previously, Mr. Swayne held leadership roles in Human Resources at General Mills, spanning various parts of the business over a 20-year period. Prior to General Mills, Swayne held Human Resources positions at Genesis Systems Group and Abbott.

Mr. Swayne holds a Bachelor of Arts (B.A) in Business Administration from Illinois Wesleyan University.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept that has been feeding customers’ smiles with warm, toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-dipped shakes and other fresh menu items, customized just the way customers want them, for more than 40 years. Potbelly promises Fresh, Fast & Friendly service in an environment that reflects the local neighborhood. Since opening its first shop in Chicago in 1977, Potbelly has expanded to neighborhoods across the country - with approximately 400 company-owned shops in the United States. Additionally, Potbelly franchisees operate over 40 shops in the United States. For more information, please visit our website at www.potbelly.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Lisa Fortuna or Ryan Coleman
Alpha IR Group
312-445-2870
PBPB@alpha-ir.com


Potbelly Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Potbelly Corporation Appoints Scott Swayne as Chief People Officer Brings more than 25 years of growth-focused Human Resources Experience to this critical leadership positionCHICAGO, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB), the iconic neighborhood sandwich shop, today announced the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Frank Fannon Joins Standard Lithium ...
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
First Compassionate Special Permit (CSP) Patient in Philippines Improved Significantly 35 hours ...
GameStop Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program
Emergent BioSolutions On Track with Respect to COVID-19 Contractual Commitments; Receives Modified ...
Plug Power, Chart Industries and Baker Hughes announce their intention to become cornerstone ...
Cidara Therapeutics Announces Agreement with Janssen to Develop and Commercialize AVCs for the ...
Euro Sun Initiates Strategic Environmental Assessment Process for Rovina Valley Project
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY EXPANDS TEAM WITH TRADING, BLOCKCHAIN AND PRODUCT DESIGN SPECIALISTS
Tallinna Sadam audited Annual Report 2020 and dividend proposal
Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Committed to Meeting Growing Hydrogen Demand
International development strategy pursuit in Asia and in the United States
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
Potbelly Corporation Reports Results for Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Full Year 2020