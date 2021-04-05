Clikia Corp. Investment, Aether Diamonds, with Over $2M in Preorders for Revolutionary Captured Carbon Lab-Grown Diamonds

Through its unique IP-protected production process, Aether is the first and only diamond producer in the world to make beautiful gemstone-quality precious diamonds entirely from damaging excess CO2 in the Earth's atmosphere.

FORT LEE, NJ, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Clikia Corp. (OTC:CLKA) (“Clikia” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the global custom luxury goods marketplace, is excited to update shareholders on the progress being made (as of March 2021) by its investment holding, Impossible Diamond, Inc, d/b/a Aether Diamonds (“Aether”), which includes significant growth in customer pre-orders, is in process of fulfilling and shipping customer orders, and the closing of an oversubscribed financing round, bringing in more than $2 million to fund operations for the next 18 months.

As of March 31, Aether’s pre-orders have swelled to $2.18 million, totaling 141% month-over-month growth. Aether’s top executive, Ryan Shearman, noted in a recent communication that it is targeting over $2.5 million in preorders by the end of April when Aether plans to further ramp up fulfillment of customer orders.

Aether has also been gaining traction in media and press coverage, recently being featured in Coveteur, Engadget, and JCK.

“It’s tremendous to see Aether’s traction continue to grow, orders continue to pile in, and eager investors continue to compete for access to this truly unique and disruptive phenomenon in the diamond marketplace,” commented Anil Idnani, CEO of Clikia. “With rapidly growing enthusiasm for carbon-negative and environmentally sustainable options in every corner of modern life, and with a strong stimulus-fueled tailwind in the luxury goods space in 2021, Aether is sitting at the intersection of powerful positive trends. We are very proud of Ryan and his team, and we look forward to watching the world discover this remarkable vision.”

About Aether

Aether is the world’s first to successfully create diamonds from air. Their positive-impact diamonds, which remove pollution from the atmosphere, serve as a symbol of their commitment to forge an entirely new future for fine jewelry. Aether is a luxury jewelry company with a paradigm-shifting vision, one that makes jewelry which pushes the boundaries of design, technology, and craftsmanship in order to pave the way for a more beautiful, honest, and enduring world.