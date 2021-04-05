 
checkAd

Clikia Corp. Investment, Aether Diamonds, with Over $2M in Preorders for Revolutionary Captured Carbon Lab-Grown Diamonds

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.04.2021, 14:30  |  39   |   |   

FORT LEE, NJ, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  via NewMediaWire – Clikia Corp. (OTC:CLKA) (“Clikia” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the global custom luxury goods marketplace, is excited to update shareholders on the progress being made (as of March 2021) by its investment holding, Impossible Diamond, Inc, d/b/a Aether Diamonds (“Aether”), which includes significant growth in customer pre-orders, is in process of fulfilling and shipping customer orders, and the closing of an oversubscribed financing round, bringing in more than $2 million to fund operations for the next 18 months.

Through its unique IP-protected production process, Aether is the first and only diamond producer in the world to make beautiful gemstone-quality precious diamonds entirely from damaging excess CO2 in the Earth's atmosphere.

As of March 31, Aether’s pre-orders have swelled to $2.18 million, totaling 141% month-over-month growth. Aether’s top executive, Ryan Shearman, noted in a recent communication that it is targeting over $2.5 million in preorders by the end of April when Aether plans to further ramp up fulfillment of customer orders.

Aether has also been gaining traction in media and press coverage, recently being featured in Coveteur, Engadget, and JCK.

“It’s tremendous to see Aether’s traction continue to grow, orders continue to pile in, and eager investors continue to compete for access to this truly unique and disruptive phenomenon in the diamond marketplace,” commented Anil Idnani, CEO of Clikia. “With rapidly growing enthusiasm for carbon-negative and environmentally sustainable options in every corner of modern life, and with a strong stimulus-fueled tailwind in the luxury goods space in 2021, Aether is sitting at the intersection of powerful positive trends. We are very proud of Ryan and his team, and we look forward to watching the world discover this remarkable vision.”

About Aether

Aether is the world’s first to successfully create diamonds from air. Their positive-impact diamonds, which remove pollution from the atmosphere, serve as a symbol of their commitment to forge an entirely new future for fine jewelry. Aether is a luxury jewelry company with a paradigm-shifting vision, one that makes jewelry which pushes the boundaries of design, technology, and craftsmanship in order to pave the way for a more beautiful, honest, and enduring world. 

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Clikia Corp. Investment, Aether Diamonds, with Over $2M in Preorders for Revolutionary Captured Carbon Lab-Grown Diamonds FORT LEE, NJ, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -  via NewMediaWire – Clikia Corp. (OTC:CLKA) (“Clikia” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the global custom luxury goods marketplace, is excited to update shareholders on the progress being made …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Frank Fannon Joins Standard Lithium ...
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
First Compassionate Special Permit (CSP) Patient in Philippines Improved Significantly 35 hours ...
GameStop Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program
Emergent BioSolutions On Track with Respect to COVID-19 Contractual Commitments; Receives Modified ...
Plug Power, Chart Industries and Baker Hughes announce their intention to become cornerstone ...
Cidara Therapeutics Announces Agreement with Janssen to Develop and Commercialize AVCs for the ...
Euro Sun Initiates Strategic Environmental Assessment Process for Rovina Valley Project
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY EXPANDS TEAM WITH TRADING, BLOCKCHAIN AND PRODUCT DESIGN SPECIALISTS
Tallinna Sadam audited Annual Report 2020 and dividend proposal
Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Committed to Meeting Growing Hydrogen Demand
International development strategy pursuit in Asia and in the United States
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration