Digital Ally Announces Notable Domestic and International Orders for Body-Worn and In-Car Camera Systems
Multiple orders have been placed through the Company’s subscription payment plan as the demand for the EVO-HD in-car system with auto-activation increases
Lenexa, KS, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) (the “Company”), which develops, manufactures, and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and event security, today announced it has received multiple notable contracts for its EVO-HD in-car camera system with built-in auto-activation technology, body-worn cameras and cloud storage solution. Most notable, the Royal Barbados Police Force will equip its fleet of vehicles with the EVO-HD in-car camera system. This order represents the largest international deployment of the Company’s EVO-HD system to date. Additional details of this order are undisclosed.
Royal Barbados does not represent the order placed by an international agency in early 2020 that has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Digital Ally remains committed to working with the agency to complete this historic purchase.
“Recently we have seen multiple events that display the importance of body cameras with auto-activation technology,” said Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally, adding, “The EVO-HD comes standard with our patented auto-activation technology built into the unit, which simultaneously connects and activates a recording of the in-car cameras and body camera when triggered by multiple sensors. With this technology we look to assist in the call for complete transparency between the public and police officers.”
Additional noteworthy orders recently purchased for Digital Ally products:
- Crestwood Police Department (MO): eight (8) EVO-HD in-car systems, thirteen (13) FirstVu HD body-worn cameras and full access to the EVO Web Portal cloud storage solution via the subscription plan.
- Danville Police Department (IL): forty (40) FirstVu HD body-worn cameras.
- Unnamed Police Department: five (5) EVO-HD in-car systems, seventeen (17) FirstVu HD body-worn cameras and full access to the EVO Web Portal cloud storage solution via the subscription plan – additional details undisclosed.
About Digital Ally
