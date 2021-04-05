Digital Ally Announces Notable Domestic and International Orders for Body-Worn and In-Car Camera Systems

Multiple orders have been placed through the Company’s subscription payment plan as the demand for the EVO-HD in-car system with auto-activation increases



Lenexa, KS, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) (the “Company”), which develops, manufactures, and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and event security, today announced it has received multiple notable contracts for its EVO-HD in-car camera system with built-in auto-activation technology, body-worn cameras and cloud storage solution. Most notable, the Royal Barbados Police Force will equip its fleet of vehicles with the EVO-HD in-car camera system. This order represents the largest international deployment of the Company’s EVO-HD system to date. Additional details of this order are undisclosed.