 
checkAd

Digital Ally Announces Notable Domestic and International Orders for Body-Worn and In-Car Camera Systems

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.04.2021, 14:30  |  47   |   |   

Multiple orders have been placed through the Company’s subscription payment plan as the demand for the EVO-HD in-car system with auto-activation increases

Lenexa, KS, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) (the “Company”), which develops, manufactures, and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and event security, today announced it has received multiple notable contracts for its EVO-HD in-car camera system with built-in auto-activation technology, body-worn cameras and cloud storage solution. Most notable, the Royal Barbados Police Force will equip its fleet of vehicles with the EVO-HD in-car camera system. This order represents the largest international deployment of the Company’s EVO-HD system to date. Additional details of this order are undisclosed.

Royal Barbados does not represent the order placed by an international agency in early 2020 that has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Digital Ally remains committed to working with the agency to complete this historic purchase.

“Recently we have seen multiple events that display the importance of body cameras with auto-activation technology,” said Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally, adding, “The EVO-HD comes standard with our patented auto-activation technology built into the unit, which simultaneously connects and activates a recording of the in-car cameras and body camera when triggered by multiple sensors. With this technology we look to assist in the call for complete transparency between the public and police officers.”

Additional noteworthy orders recently purchased for Digital Ally products:

  • Crestwood Police Department (MO): eight (8) EVO-HD in-car systems, thirteen (13) FirstVu HD body-worn cameras and full access to the EVO Web Portal cloud storage solution via the subscription plan.
  • Danville Police Department (IL): forty (40) FirstVu HD body-worn cameras.
  • Unnamed Police Department: five (5) EVO-HD in-car systems, seventeen (17) FirstVu HD body-worn cameras and full access to the EVO Web Portal cloud storage solution via the subscription plan – additional details undisclosed.

About Digital Ally

Seite 1 von 3
Digital Ally Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Digital Ally Announces Notable Domestic and International Orders for Body-Worn and In-Car Camera Systems Multiple orders have been placed through the Company’s subscription payment plan as the demand for the EVO-HD in-car system with auto-activation increases Lenexa, KS, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) (the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Frank Fannon Joins Standard Lithium ...
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
First Compassionate Special Permit (CSP) Patient in Philippines Improved Significantly 35 hours ...
GameStop Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program
Emergent BioSolutions On Track with Respect to COVID-19 Contractual Commitments; Receives Modified ...
Plug Power, Chart Industries and Baker Hughes announce their intention to become cornerstone ...
Cidara Therapeutics Announces Agreement with Janssen to Develop and Commercialize AVCs for the ...
Euro Sun Initiates Strategic Environmental Assessment Process for Rovina Valley Project
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY EXPANDS TEAM WITH TRADING, BLOCKCHAIN AND PRODUCT DESIGN SPECIALISTS
Tallinna Sadam audited Annual Report 2020 and dividend proposal
Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Committed to Meeting Growing Hydrogen Demand
International development strategy pursuit in Asia and in the United States
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.03.21
DIGITAL ALLY, INC ANNOUNCES 2020 OPERATING RESULTS
30.03.21
Digital Ally Inks New Multi-Year Contract to Outfit Officers and Vehicles with Body-Worn and In-Car Camera Systems
23.03.21
Digital Ally, Inc. Sets Date to Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 and Year-End Operating Results

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
04.04.21
201
Digital Ally Inc - Hersteller von Video-Imaging-Produkten