Consolidated Communications to Release First Quarter 2021 Earnings on Apr. 29

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.04.2021, 15:00  |  12   |   |   

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL) will release its first quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, Apr. 29 before the market opens. The Company will host a live conference call and webcast on April 29 at 9 a.m. CT.

A link to the live webcast along with the Company’s earnings release, investor presentation, and related materials will be available on Consolidated’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.consolidated.com.

Analysts and investors interested in participating in the live call and question and answer portion should dial 833-794-0898 and enter conference ID 7369367. A phone replay of the conference call will be available until May 6 by calling 800-585-8367, enter ID 7369367.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses, and wireless and wireline carriers across rural and metro communities and a 23-state service area. Leveraging an advanced fiber network spanning 46,300 fiber route miles, Consolidated Communications is a top-10 fiber provider in the U.S. offering a wide range of communications solutions, including: high-speed Internet, data, phone, security, managed services, cloud services and wholesale, carrier solutions. From our first connection 125 years ago, Consolidated is dedicated to turning technology into solutions, connecting people and enriching how they work and live. Visit www.consolidated.com for more information.

Wertpapier


