SPYR Technologies’ Apple HomeKit Products Now Available for Purchase at Applied MagiX Online Store

NEW YORK, NY, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPYR Technologies (OTC Pink: SPYR) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Applied MagiX, made their Apple HomeKit smart home products available for purchase to the public late last week with a newly launched website and online store at https://appliedmagix.com and https://appliedmagix.com/shop.  We also learned from SPYR that the company is moving to implement additional distribution channels like Amazon, the most visited e-commerce property in the U.S. with over 2 billion global visitors each year.

Applied MagiX is a registered Apple developer that was acquired by SPYR Technologies in late 2020.  The company develops and resells Apple ecosystem compatible products with an emphasis on the growing multi-billion-dollar smart home market, and while it continues to develop its own signature brand of proprietary smart home products and accessories, the company has chosen to begin generating revenue right now with sourced products from trusted technology partners, including Onvis.

Shopping for Apple HomeKit products is made easy with the new online store at Applied MagiX, and there is no better time to join the smart home craze that is currently sweeping the globe than with the company's extremely competitive introductory prices on its first 4 smart home products:

Applied MagiX is introducing the “Onvis C3 HomeKit Secure Video Camera” for $59.99 (the same product is listed on Amazon for $89.99). https://appliedmagix.com/shop/onvis-c3-camera

SPYR’s subsidiary offers the “Onvis SMS1 Multipurpose Smart Sensor” (Environment & Motion) for $19.99 on its web store (the same product is listed on Amazon for $24.99).  https://appliedmagix.com/shop/onvis-sms1-homekit-motion-sensor

The “Onvis CS1 Multipurpose Smart Sensor with Alarm” is available for $19.99 at Applied MagiX (the same product is listed on Amazon for $31.99). https://appliedmagix.com/shop/onvis-cs1-smart-sensor-alarm

Finally, smart home enthusiasts and newcomers to the market will find the “Onvis CT2 Door/Window Contact Sensor” is listed for $15.99 at Applied MagiX (the same product sells for $19.99 to $34.99 on Amazon).  https://appliedmagix.com/shop/onvis-door-window-contact-sensor-ct2  

While these 4 “essential HomeKit products” are the first that Applied MagiX is introducing to the public, they certainly won't be the last.  Even more Apple HomeKit products and accessories are on the way, and the company will also launch Apple Watch accessories, and Apple CarPlay products and accessories as well.  We expect Applied MagiX to begin to populate its online store and other distribution channels with its expanded lineup of sourced items soon.

