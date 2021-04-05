 
GTX Reports 2020 Financial Summary

LOS ANGELES CALIFORNIA, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTX Corp (OTC: GTXO) (“GTX” or the “Company”), a pioneer in the field of location based wearable GPS human and asset tracking systems and a supplier of Health and Safety personal protective medical equipment, today announced a summary for the year ended December 31, 2020.

2020 Financial Highlights:

  • Product Revenue increased 109% over 2019 comparable period.
  • Total Revenue decreased 29% over 2019 comparable period.
  • Online ecommerce sales increased 875% over 2019 comparable period.
  • Increased number of online customers by over 718% over 2019 comparable period.
  • B2B and government customers increased by 46% over 2019 comparable period.
  • G&A expenses decreased 22% over 2019 comparable period.
  • Loss from Operations decreased 435% over 2019 comparable period.
  • Other Income/(Expense) reduced 133% over 2019 comparable period.
  • Reduced debt on balance sheet by approximately 35%

Management commentary: Patrick Bertagna, GTX Corp CEO.

In these unprecedented times we want to first and foremost extend our appreciation and gratitude to every GTX stake holder from our employees, vendors, customers, advisors, and shareholders that helped GTX navigate and expand throughout 2020.

YEAR IN REVIEW

2020 was probably our most transformative year since we launched our GPS SmartSoles. With the global economic slowdown and restrictive lockdowns enforced in California due to COVID, we did have a reduction in total revenues, however we increased product sales, increased our B2B, B2C and government customer base by double and triple digits, expanded our product lines to close to 100 products, maintained good profit margins, and reduced our general expenses. Except for a government backed 30-year, low interest loan, we did not take on any new debt and continued to retire our existing debt by $494K or 35% at the close of 2020. Because of our commitment to significantly reduce our debt and lower interest payments and derivative expenses, we had an increase of over $1,000,000 comparable to the 2019 period, in non-core below the line income.

Due to our pivot in early March 2020 to expand our Health and Safety product line into the Personal Protective Equipment (“PPE”) business, we saw a 109% increase in product revenues compared to 2019, added close to 2,500 new customers, elevated our product and brand awareness in the U.S. and showed a modest net profit for the first three quarters of 2020. The expansion into the PPE business enabled us to have additional cash flow for R&D and debt reduction, broaden our product offerings, start an advertising campaign, all of which we believe has expanded our visibility in the marketplace, as we are starting to see more cross selling across our product lines, an increase in total number of shareholders, and continue to see a noticeable increase in inquiries from our distributors for wearable tracking and monitoring solutions, which is the cornerstone of our business.

