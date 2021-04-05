 
checkAd

A Friendlier Legal Infrastructure is Accelerating the Growth of Online Gambling

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
05.04.2021, 15:00  |  69   |   |   

FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The online gambling industry has seen steady growth in its popularity for several years. However, the pandemic and its consequences have pushed the demand even further. Two major segments of the online gambling industry are online gaming (i-gaming) and sports betting. Both have proved to be pandemic proof segments. The sports betting segment in particular has benefited from a continuously improving and friendlier legal infrastructure. As a result of the evident spike in demand, Morgan Stanley reported that it now projects that the domestic sports betting industry will reach revenues of about USD 7 Billion by 2025, a major increase from the USD 5 Billion projected in June 2018 and reiterated last December, Casino.org reports. Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ: TDAC), DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG), Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSE: BETZ), fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ)

As the legal infrastructure becomes more and more friendly towards sports betting across the country, announcements regarding investments in this sector have accelerated. For example, earlier in October, WynnBET, the digital gaming division of Wynn Resorts Ltd. that is responsible for Wynn's mobile sportsbook and casino app, announced a multi-year national sports betting partnership. As an Authorized Gaming Operator of NASCAR, WynnBET will collaborate with NASCAR to create and promote engaging sports betting experiences for racing fans across the United States.

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ: TDAC) and Lottery.com, which entered into a definitive agreement with Trident Acquisitions Corp. on February 22, 2021, announced breaking news last week that, "Katie Lever has been appointed the Company's first chief legal officer, who will be further supported by gaming compliance experts on the board of advisors, Mark Lipparelli and Ron Hopkinson. The Company is seeking to continue its expansion efforts and will leverage the combined legal and compliance expertise of these industry professionals to build the future of digital gaming.

Seite 1 von 6


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

A Friendlier Legal Infrastructure is Accelerating the Growth of Online Gambling FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary NEW YORK, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The online gambling industry has seen steady growth in its popularity for several years. However, the pandemic and its consequences have pushed the demand even further. Two …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ICC and TradeFlow Capital Management join forces to enable commodity trade for SMEs
Revenue Cycle Management Market Size Worth $633.6 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
India Skincare Dermacosmetics Market Worth $1,758 Million by 2030 says P&S Intelligence
Americas Cannabis Market Revenue Worth $293,791 Million by 2025, says P&S Intelligence
Wood Resources International LLC: The Global Sawlog Price Index rose 8% in the 4Q/20 as demand for logs was up in North America and ...
Oncolytics Biotech to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar to Discuss AWARE-1 Data, the ...
North America ISOs Medical Device and Equipment Maintenance Market To Reach $3,612.9 Million by ...
Home Insurance Market to Garner $395.04 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 7.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research
A Friendlier Legal Infrastructure is Accelerating the Growth of Online Gambling
U.S. Gold Corp. Announces April Investor Webinar Schedule
Titel
U.S. Gold Corp. Releases Additional Drill Results and is on Track to Complete Pre-Feasibility Study ...
Lakeside Software Technology Supercharges New Lenovo Device Intelligence Plus Digital Experience ...
Celonis, IBM and Red Hat Form Strategic Partnership to Help Transform Business Execution
How China's Surge of Iron Ore Imports Seems to be Impacting Global Steel Production
Softwood lumber imports to the US were up 4.5% in 2020, contrary to China, Japan and MENA where ...
Ericsson's Annual General Meeting 2021
Augmented Reality Pushes the Boundaries of Entertainment
Biotechs Working on Potential Preventive Measures and Cancer Treatments
NiuSky Pacific Begins Operational Usage of Aireon Data
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of Additional Indication for Vyxeos (daunorubicin and ...
Titel
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Gold Mining Industry Could Be Key to Economic Rebound in Canada
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021 (1) 
Hello Pal Announces Proposed Transaction to Acquire Interests in Dogecoin/Litecoin Mining Facility ...
U.S. Gold Corp. Releases Additional Drill Results and is on Track to Complete Pre-Feasibility Study ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry