Five UBS Advisors in Greater New England Named to Forbes/SHOOK Top Women Wealth Advisors List

UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that five Financial Advisors in the firm’s Greater New England Market have been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Top Women Wealth Advisors list for 2021.

Left to right: Paula Mogan, Sandra Manzella, Camille Valentine, Jessica Guo, Jessica Anderson (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are extremely proud of these five women for representing UBS on this prestigious list," said Jim Ducey, Greater New England Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA. “Each of them add tremendous value to our industry and continued commitment to the clients they serve each day.”

Paula Mogan has over 25 years experience in the financial services industry, all of which has been focused on helping clients achieve their personal and financial goals. Paula refers to herself as an “advocate” for each of her clients, guiding them through the financial complexities that accompany both major and minor transitions in life. Paula earned the Certified Financial Planner and Accredited Domestic Partner AdvisorSM designations, and is a graduate of the University of Massachusetts.

Sandra Manzella has 30 years of experience within the financial services industry. She holds two Bachelor of Arts degrees from Holy Cross, has completed a two-year curriculum with the College of Financial Planning for the professional designation of Certified Financial Planner, and in 2012 earned the designation of Certified Portfolio Manager in association with Columbia Business School.

Camille Valentine has 32 years of experience in the financial services industry. She has her MBA from Babson Graduate School of Business, and her Bachelor of Arts from Smith College. Camille serves on the Board of Advisors of The Greater Boston Food Bank and UBS’s President’s Council.

Jessica Guo has over 28 years of experience in the financial services industry, in both Asia and the United States. She holds the Certified Financial Planner, Certified Investment Management Analyst, Chartered Retirement Planning CounselorSM, and the Certified Private Wealth Advisor designations. Jessica received her MBA from Boston College and her undergraduate degree from Shanghai International Studies University.

Jessica Anderson has over 30 years of experience in the financial services industry. She holds the Certified Investment Management Analyst, Certified Private Wealth Advisor and a Certified Financial Planner designations. Jessica is the past president of both the Rutland Regional Medical Center and Rutland Ares Art Association and currently serves on the Board of the Chamber of Commerce of Rutland Region.

This year's Top Women Wealth Advisors list recognizes 1,000 women advisors across the US, who have been selected by SHOOK Research after undergoing extensive interviews covering areas such as client service, compliance and investing process.

For the full list and further information visit: https://www.forbes.com/top-women-advisors.

