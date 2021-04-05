 
Domo Rated as an Exemplary Vendor in Ventana Research’s 2021 Analytics and Data Value Index

Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced it has been rated as an Exemplary vendor in Ventana Research’s 2021 Analytics and Data Value Index.

The Value Index for Analytics and Data is based on a comprehensive examination of 18 vendors' products in seven evaluation categories, five that evaluate the products' experience and the ability to support the breadth and depth of business and technology needs for analytics and data and two that address customer experience and the supporting vendor validation and total cost of ownership/return on investment. Customer experience categories include usability, manageability, reliability, capability and adaptability. As an Exemplary vendor, Domo performed among the best in meeting the overall Product and Customer Experience requirements.

“The value of analytics and data technology is an essential priority and the evaluation criteria and methods used are less than effective in most organizations,” said Mark Smith, CEO and Chief Research Officer at Ventana Research. “Our Value Index examines how vendors' products will actually work and it also examines the product and customer experience compared to other approaches that look at the vendors’ efforts in market vision and business execution which has no bearing on the relevance of the vendor for their organization.”

“It is refreshing to see a report go beyond the traditional feature lists and center on the business value of technology," said Josh James, Founder and CEO of Domo. “The focus has always been at the core of what we do at Domo: provide technology that helps customers drive more value from data and move their organizations forward.”

In November 2020, Domo also announced it received a Ventana Digital Leadership Award in Analytics with its customer Unilever for the application of analytics in Unilever’s nationwide philanthropic initiative, United for America, during the coronavirus pandemic. Domo’s modern BI platform helps companies build a modern data-driven business by increasing the use and value of data both inside and outside organizations.

For more information on Ventana Research’s 2021 Value Index for Analytics and Data, visit here.

For more information on Domo, visit here.

About Ventana Research

Ventana Research is the most authoritative and respected benchmark business technology research and advisory services firm. We provide insight and expert guidance on mainstream and disruptive technologies through a unique set of research-based offerings including benchmark research and technology evaluation assessments, education workshops and our research and advisory services, Ventana On-Demand. Our unparalleled understanding of the role of technology in optimizing business processes and performance and our best practices guidance are rooted in our rigorous research-based benchmarking of people, processes, information and technology across business and IT functions in every industry. This benchmark research plus our market coverage and in-depth knowledge of hundreds of technology providers means we can deliver education and expertise to our clients to increase the value they derive from technology investments while reducing time, cost and risk.

Ventana Research provides the most comprehensive analyst and research coverage in the industry; business and IT professionals worldwide are members of our community and benefit from Ventana Research’s insights, as do highly regarded media and association partners around the globe. Our views and analyses are distributed daily through blogs and social media channels including, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Domo

Domo is the Business Cloud, empowering organizations of all sizes with BI leverage at cloud scale, in record time. With Domo, BI-critical processes that took weeks, months or more can now be done on-the-fly, in minutes or seconds, at unbelievable scale. For more information about how Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) helps its customers go fast, go big and go bold, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo and Domo is the Business Cloud are registered trademarks of Domo, Inc.

