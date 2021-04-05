 
Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund Generates Second Highest Quarterly Return Since Inception

Griffin Capital Company, LLC announced today that Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund (the “Fund”) generated its second highest quarterly return since inception.

“We are pleased with the Fund’s performance and believe we have delivered on our objective of providing favorable risk-adjusted returns with low correlation to the broader markets,” said Dr. Randy Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of Griffin Capital Asset Management Company. “We were able to generate this attractive performance despite the backdrop of rising rates, which has proven to be a headwind for other income producing asset classes, such as traditional fixed income.”

Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund’s Class I shares (NASDAQ: GRIFX) generated a positive return of 3.51% during the first quarter of 2021; this outsized performance capped a trailing one-year period during which the Fund’s Class I shares (NASDAQ: GRIFX) generated a 6.48% total return. Since inception, Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund has generated positive returns in 25 of 27 quarters with annualized volatility (standard deviation1) of 3.09%, which approximates the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (3.17%) as of March 31, 2021.

“We continue to see compelling opportunities driven by, in our opinion, secular growth trends. As of December 31, 2020, over 75% of the Fund’s private equity portfolio was allocated to opportunities within industrial, multifamily, and specialty (life sciences) properties designed to take advantage of strong potential growth,” said Dr. Anderson. “We believe the combination of relatively low interest rates and a recovering economy may provide a supportive environment for the real estate sector moving forward.” Thus far in 2021, the Fund has observed an uptick in investor demand, which we believe has been driven by the need for attractive and tax-efficient durable income. The Fund has generated significant outperformance relative to traditional fixed income as rates have risen. Since June 30, 2020, the Fund’s Class I shares (NASDAQ: GRIFX) have generated a 7.89% return, outperforming traditional fixed income (Bloomberg Barclays Aggregate Bond Index) by 10.01% through March 31, 2021.

