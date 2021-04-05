 
KORE Hosts Investor Webcast in Connection with its Previously Announced Combination with Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.04.2021, 15:11  |  93   |   |   

KORE Wireless Group, Inc. (“KORE” or the “Company”), a global leader in Internet of Things (“IoT”) solutions and worldwide Connectivity-as-a-Service (“CaaS”), today hosted an investor webcast in connection with its previously announced definitive merger agreement with Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CTAC.U, CTAC, CTAC WS), a special purpose acquisition company affiliated with Cerberus Capital Management, L.P.

“I am delighted that Cerberus’s CTAC selected KORE out of the more than 100 companies they reviewed as a part of the process to launch their first SPAC,” said Romil Bahl, President and CEO of KORE. “I look forward to the breadth of Cerberus’ reach and their high-quality advisors being helpful to KORE’s future growth, and I am grateful for their insightful comments on our webcast.”

The investor webcast can be accessed here and is also available on the respective KORE and Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp.’s websites at www.korewireless.com/investors and www.cerberusacquisition.com.

For any questions or inquiries, please contact KORE@gatewayir.com.

KORE and CTAC Business Combination Summary

As previously announced on March 12, 2021, KORE and CTAC have entered into a definitive merger agreement. Upon completion of the transaction, the combined company expects to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol “KORE.” The transaction, which has been approved by the KORE Board of Directors and CTAC Board of Directors, is expected to close in mid-2021. The transaction remains subject to approval by both KORE and CTAC shareholders, the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions (including receipt of required regulatory approvals), and the delivery of certain PCAOB audited financial statements by KORE.

About KORE

KORE is a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering mission-critical IoT solutions and services. We empower organizations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. Our deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility accelerate and materially impact our customers’ business outcomes. For more information, visit www.korewireless.com.

About CTAC

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (“CTAC”) is a blank check company formed by an affiliate of Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. (“Cerberus”), a global leader in alternative investing. CTAC is led by CEO Tim Donahue, former Executive Chairman of Sprint Nextel and former CEO of Nextel Communications, and is proud to have the support of a distinguished advisory board comprised of senior executives and business leaders from the information and communications technology sector. For more information, visit www.cerberusacquisition.com.

