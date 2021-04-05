 
checkAd

BioStem Technologies, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.04.2021, 15:00  |  54   |   |   

Pompano Beach, Fl., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: BSEM) ("BioStem" or the "Company"), a leading pre-clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing elements of perinatal tissue for use in regenerative therapies, today reported financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results Summary: 

  • Sales of $1,037,823 for the three months ended December 31, 2020, up 147% compared to Sales of $420,389 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results Summary:

  • Sales of $2.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, compared to sales of $2.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.
  • Net loss of $2.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, compared to net loss of $6.3 million for twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

Recent highlights

  • On October 27, 2020, the Company announced the launch of AEON, the 6th and newest addition to the Company’s perinatal tissue allograft platform.
     
  • On December 24, 2020, the Company announced that it has filed its previous quarterly and annual reports for 2018, 2019, and 2020 to become current with OTC Markets.
     
  • On March 15, 2021, the Company announced it engaged D. Brooks and Associates CPA's, P.A. as the Company’s PCAOB registered certified public accounting firm for the 2020 and 2019 fiscal years.
     
  • On March 25, 2021, the Company announced that it has received the TRIP (TRG Rapid Inquiry Program) response from the FDA’s Tissue Reference Group (TRG) for the Company’s amniotic membrane allograft, VENDAJE.

“We delivered impressive fourth quarter growth of 147% year-over-year even though facing significant impact on our revenues earlier in the year due to COVID-19, particularly with respect to new customer acquisition, federal and commercial elective surgery cancelations, and restrictions on visitation to clinical sites,” said Jason Matuszewski, CEO of BioStem Technologies. “As the world has begun to adapt to the pandemic, however, our revenues have consistently improved, with sequential quarter-over-quarter gains in both Q3 and Q4. We are optimistic that this trend will continue as we enter 2021, and that our continued growth rates will be associated with broad vaccine distribution in the coming months.”

Seite 1 von 3
BioStem Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BioStem Technologies, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Pompano Beach, Fl., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: BSEM) ("BioStem" or the "Company"), a leading pre-clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing elements of perinatal tissue for use in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Frank Fannon Joins Standard Lithium ...
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
First Compassionate Special Permit (CSP) Patient in Philippines Improved Significantly 35 hours ...
Plug Power, Chart Industries and Baker Hughes announce their intention to become cornerstone ...
GameStop Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY EXPANDS TEAM WITH TRADING, BLOCKCHAIN AND PRODUCT DESIGN SPECIALISTS
Cidara Therapeutics Announces Agreement with Janssen to Develop and Commercialize AVCs for the ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Submits Plan to CDC and Will Be Ready to Join America’s ...
Sensei Biotherapeutics Appoints Jessie M. English, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors
Emergent BioSolutions On Track with Respect to COVID-19 Contractual Commitments; Receives Modified ...
Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Committed to Meeting Growing Hydrogen Demand
International development strategy pursuit in Asia and in the United States
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.03.21
BioStem Technologies, Inc. Receives TRIP (TRG Rapid Inquiry Program) Response for VENDAJE
15.03.21
BioStem Technologies Engages D. Brooks & Associates for 2020 and 2019 Audit