BioStem Technologies, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020

Sales of $1,037,823 for the three months ended December 31, 2020, up 147% compared to Sales of $420,389 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results Summary:

Sales of $2.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, compared to sales of $2.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

Net loss of $2.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, compared to net loss of $6.3 million for twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

Recent highlights

On October 27, 2020, the Company announced the launch of AEON, the 6th and newest addition to the Company’s perinatal tissue allograft platform.



On December 24, 2020, the Company announced that it has filed its previous quarterly and annual reports for 2018, 2019, and 2020 to become current with OTC Markets.



On March 15, 2021, the Company announced it engaged D. Brooks and Associates CPA's, P.A. as the Company’s PCAOB registered certified public accounting firm for the 2020 and 2019 fiscal years.



On March 25, 2021, the Company announced that it has received the TRIP (TRG Rapid Inquiry Program) response from the FDA’s Tissue Reference Group (TRG) for the Company’s amniotic membrane allograft, VENDAJE.

“We delivered impressive fourth quarter growth of 147% year-over-year even though facing significant impact on our revenues earlier in the year due to COVID-19, particularly with respect to new customer acquisition, federal and commercial elective surgery cancelations, and restrictions on visitation to clinical sites,” said Jason Matuszewski, CEO of BioStem Technologies. “As the world has begun to adapt to the pandemic, however, our revenues have consistently improved, with sequential quarter-over-quarter gains in both Q3 and Q4. We are optimistic that this trend will continue as we enter 2021, and that our continued growth rates will be associated with broad vaccine distribution in the coming months.”