Verizon Business Launches BlueJeans Telehealth for Better Connected Health

Purpose-built solution for healthcare providers streamlines telemedicine experience to help improve patient care

BlueJeans Telehealth addresses two key challenges: Tech Literacy: One click, download-free access to a video telehealth experience via mobile device or desktop to minimize technology complications Visit Efficiency: Expedite information sharing through a customizable landing experience that includes patient onboarding and education materials



BASKING RIDGE, N.J., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business today announced BlueJeans Telehealth, a simple, smart and trusted way for providers and patients to conduct data-driven virtual care conversations. As healthcare organizations look to advance their telehealth practices post-pandemic by extending personalized care into the home, BlueJeans Telehealth gives healthcare providers and their care teams a new way to simply and securely connect with patients remotely.



According to the “ The Future of Telehealth - Balancing Security and Ease of Use ” white paper, healthcare organizations (81%) expect to see a greater investment in telehealth solutions over the next 2-3 years, with 85% of decision-makers identifying “ease of use” as a top-five driver in producing good outcomes from telehealth. While many hospitals and health clinics have adopted video conferencing services during the pandemic for providing patient care, BlueJeans Telehealth was designed from the ground up for healthcare organizations to simplify the virtual join and visit experience and offer greater access to care, provide more flexibility for providers and patients, improve safety and extend the reach of services available.



“While the use of telemedicine has been steadily growing for some time now, the pandemic has accelerated telehealth adoption and changed the conversation around what patient care will look like moving forward,” said Tami Erwin, CEO, Verizon Business. “We worked closely with an advisory board of health system clinicians and healthcare decision-makers to build BlueJeans Telehealth specifically to address the most pressing needs for a virtual-first telehealth offering--from ease of experience to enhanced security. Today’s launch is just the beginning for Verizon in what we see as the future of telehealth, especially when you consider the innovation that will come from 5G mobility, broadband and cloud capabilities.”