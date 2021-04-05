 
G Mining Ventures Corp. Grant of Stock Options to new Officer

BROSSARD, Québec, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G Mining Ventures Corp. (the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: GMIN) announces that, in accordance with the Corporation’s Stock Option Plan, the Board of Directors granted, as of April 2, 2021, to Mr. Dušan Petković, newly appointed Vice President, Corporate Development & Investors Relations, of the Corporation, an aggregate of 516,900 stock options of the Corporation (the “Options”), each Option conferring upon its holder the right to purchase one common share in the capital of the Corporation (each a “Share” and collectively, the “Shares”), for a following period of five (5) years and for an exercise price for each Option is CAD $0.90 per Share. The vesting terms are: one third (1/3) one (1) year after the date of grant, one third (1/3) two (2) years after the grant, and one third (1/3) three (3) years after the grant.

About G Mining Ventures Corp.

The Corporation is a mineral exploration company which has been, up to now, focused on the exploration and development of the Cameron Lake Property, located in the west-central part of Québec. As disclosed in the October 23, 2020 and subsequent press releases, the Corporation has been actively pursuing its objective of acquiring a significant mining asset in 2021.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of certain securities laws and are based on expectations and projections as of the date of this press release.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, those related to the above “About G Mining Ventures Corp.” paragraph which essentially expresses the Corporation’s goal. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect.

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that the Corporation will acquire a significant gold asset in year 2021, or ever, as future events could differ materially what is currently anticipated by the Corporation.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions do not reflect future experience. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important risk factors and future events could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, assumptions and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in the Corporation’s other filings with the securities regulators of Canada including, but not limited to, the cautionary statements made in the relevant section of the Corporation’s Management Discussion & Analysis. The Corporation cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive, and new, unforeseeable risks may arise from time to time. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Further information regarding the Corporation is available on its website at: www.gminingventures.com and in the SEDAR database (www.sedar.com).

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Louis-Pierre Gignac
President & Chief Executive Officer
450-465-1950, ext. 201
lpgignac@gminingventures.com 


