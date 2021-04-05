 
checkAd

Shift Announces Date of Annual Shareholder Meeting and Record Date

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.04.2021, 15:00  |  50   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shift, a leading end-to-end auto ecommerce platform that is transforming the used car industry with a technology-driven, hassle-free customer experience, today announced that its 2021 Annual Shareholder Meeting (the “Annual Meeting”) will be held virtually on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. The record date for those eligible to receive notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting is Monday, April 12, 2021.

Stockholders wishing to submit proposals for inclusion in the proxy statement for the Annual Meeting must ensure that such proposals are received by Shift at 2525 16th Street, Suite 316, San Francisco, California, 94103 Attention: Corporate Secretary, on or before 5:00 p.m. Pacific time on April 15, 2021.   Any such stockholder proposal must be submitted and must comply with the applicable rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including Rule 14a-8 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Shift’s Bylaws.

Further information regarding the Annual Meeting will be set forth in the proxy statement and other proxy materials for the Annual Meeting.

About Shift

Shift is a leading end-to-end auto ecommerce platform transforming the used car industry with a technology-driven, hassle-free customer experience. Shift’s mission is to make car purchase and ownership simple — to make buying or selling a used car fun, fair, and accessible to everyone. Shift provides comprehensive, digital solutions throughout the car ownership lifecycle: finding the right car, having a test drive brought to you before buying the car, a seamless digitally-driven purchase transaction including financing and vehicle protection products, an efficient, digital trade-in/sale transaction, and a vision to provide high-value support services during car ownership. For more information please visit www.shift.com.

Contacts
Drew Haroldson
Investor Relations Contact
IR@shift.com

Hannah Golden
Media Contact
press@shift.com


Shift Technologies Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Shift Announces Date of Annual Shareholder Meeting and Record Date SAN FRANCISCO, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Shift, a leading end-to-end auto ecommerce platform that is transforming the used car industry with a technology-driven, hassle-free customer experience, today announced that its 2021 Annual …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Frank Fannon Joins Standard Lithium ...
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
First Compassionate Special Permit (CSP) Patient in Philippines Improved Significantly 35 hours ...
Plug Power, Chart Industries and Baker Hughes announce their intention to become cornerstone ...
GameStop Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY EXPANDS TEAM WITH TRADING, BLOCKCHAIN AND PRODUCT DESIGN SPECIALISTS
Cidara Therapeutics Announces Agreement with Janssen to Develop and Commercialize AVCs for the ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Submits Plan to CDC and Will Be Ready to Join America’s ...
Sensei Biotherapeutics Appoints Jessie M. English, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors
Emergent BioSolutions On Track with Respect to COVID-19 Contractual Commitments; Receives Modified ...
Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Committed to Meeting Growing Hydrogen Demand
International development strategy pursuit in Asia and in the United States
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.03.21
Shift Technologies Appoints Retail Industry Veteran, Oded Shein, as Chief Financial Officer
08.03.21
Shift Announces Record Revenue & Unit Sales in Q4’2020, with Strong Growth Momentum for 2021