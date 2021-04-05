Shift Announces Date of Annual Shareholder Meeting and Record Date

SAN FRANCISCO, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shift, a leading end-to-end auto ecommerce platform that is transforming the used car industry with a technology-driven, hassle-free customer experience, today announced that its 2021 Annual Shareholder Meeting (the “Annual Meeting”) will be held virtually on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. The record date for those eligible to receive notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting is Monday, April 12, 2021.



Stockholders wishing to submit proposals for inclusion in the proxy statement for the Annual Meeting must ensure that such proposals are received by Shift at 2525 16th Street, Suite 316, San Francisco, California, 94103 Attention: Corporate Secretary, on or before 5:00 p.m. Pacific time on April 15, 2021. Any such stockholder proposal must be submitted and must comply with the applicable rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including Rule 14a-8 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Shift’s Bylaws.