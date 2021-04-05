 
Sorrento Enters Into Merger Agreement to Acquire Late-Stage Oncology Company ACEA Therapeutics

ACEA’s major assets include:

  • Abivertinib (in oral capsule form), a next generation, dual EGFR mutant and BTK inhibitor (BTKi) with a completed NSCLC registrational/Phase 3 trial, Phase 1 B-cell lymphoma study, and ongoing Phase 2 trials in COVID-19 patients with ARDS, and Phase 2 studies for prostate cancer, systemic lupus erythematosus and the ultra-orphan indication of hairy cell leukemia.
  • AC0058, a brain-penetrating, next generation BTK inhibitor in a Phase 1b Lupus trial and IND-enabling studies for multiple sclerosis.
  • AC0939, a next generation FLT-3 inhibitor, is near completion of IND-enabling studies for potential CNS indications.
  • A 1,000,000+ compound library of small molecules and proprietary discovery platform for screening and optimizing potent drug candidates for potential indications in oncology, autoimmune diseases, CNS diseases and infectious diseases.
  • A biopharma campus of over 23 acres of land with cGMP facilities for producing APIs and capsules for existing and future drug products.
  • An experienced team of research, development and manufacturing staff for global drug development.

SAN DIEGO, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, "Sorrento") today announced the signing of a merger agreement pursuant to which Sorrento will acquire ACEA Therapeutics, Inc. (“ACEA”). The acquisition will include late clinical stage drug Abivertinib, clinical stage candidate AC0058, preclinical stage candidate AC0939, and ACEA’s extensive proprietary library of small molecules (over 1,000,000 compounds), which potentially have applications for numerous human disease indications, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), B cell lymphomas, systemic lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis and viral infections. These compounds are being actively studied in clinical trials and/or preclinical models to advance the most promising candidates rapidly to clinical stage development. Abivertinib, a novel small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that selectively targets both a mutant form of the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK), was originally identified from ACEA’s compound library. Abivertinib has the potential to improve outcomes in resistant prostate cancer, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various B cell lymphomas in addition to NSCLC, an indication for which a registrational/Phase 3 trial has been completed. It is currently being studied as a Phase 2 treatment for COVID-19-induced respiratory compromise in the US and Brazil. A second clinical candidate, AC0058, is a next generation BTK inhibitor, currently in a Phase 1b trial for Lupus patients in the US, which can potentially be expanded to other autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis.

