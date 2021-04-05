Berkeley Lights Announces Opto Assure For Early Manufacturability Assessment of Antibody Therapeutics

Cell line development has become more challenging with the emergence of complex antibody therapeutic formats. These highly engineered proteins are prone to quality issues including aggregation, by-products, and post-translational modifications, which impact drug manufacturability, shelf life, and safety. Berkeley Lights enhances its technology leadership position in cell line development by going beyond titer assessment in the clone selection process. Opto Assure helps minimize risk of costly late stage failures by identifying clones early on that secrete product with high yield and desired quality.

EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Berkeley Lights, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLI), a leader in digital cell biology, announced the launch of Opto Assure, a series of assays that provides yield and product quality data at an earlier stage in cell line development. The first of the series enables direct detection of product aggregates, ensuring a faster ramp toward volume production by evaluating biotherapeutic protein quality sooner in the antibody therapeutic development process. With Opto Assure, customers can rapidly select clonal cell lines with favorable manufacturability profiles, leading to decreased scale-up costs and better downstream products.

“We’re excited to empower manufacturers of complex therapeutics, such as bispecifics, to develop better production cell lines faster. As we build out the Opto Assure series, customers can look forward to added capabilities that further reduce resources spent on preventing product failures downstream and ensure a more efficient process,” said John Proctor, Ph.D., SVP of Antibody Therapeutics at Berkeley Lights.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights is a leading digital cell biology company focused on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products for our customers. The Berkeley Lights Platform captures deep phenotypic, functional and genotypic information for thousands of single cells in parallel and can also deliver the live biology customers desire in the form of the best cells. Our platform is a fully integrated, end-to-end solution, comprising proprietary consumables, including our OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, advanced automation systems, and application software. We developed the Berkeley Lights Platform to provide the most advanced environment for rapid functional characterization of single cells at scale, the goal of which is to establish an industry standard for our customers throughout their cell-based product value chain.

Forward Looking Statement

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Berkeley Lights or its products, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that relate to future events, and actual results and product performance could differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Berkeley Lights undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties relating to the Berkeley Lights Platform and Company workflows such as Opto Assure, including the ability to rapidly select clonal cell lines with favorable manufacturability profiles, to realize a faster ramp toward volume production, to de-risk scale-up, to reduce resources spent on preventing product failures downstream, and to improve downstream products, see the statements in the "Risk Factors" sections, and elsewhere, in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Berkeley Lights Platform and the Berkeley Lights’ Beacon and Lightning systems and Culture Station instrument are FOR RESEARCH USE ONLY. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

