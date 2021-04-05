 
checkAd

Berkeley Lights Announces Opto Assure For Early Manufacturability Assessment of Antibody Therapeutics

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.04.2021, 15:00  |  74   |   |   

EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Berkeley Lights, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLI), a leader in digital cell biology, announced the launch of Opto Assure, a series of assays that provides yield and product quality data at an earlier stage in cell line development. The first of the series enables direct detection of product aggregates, ensuring a faster ramp toward volume production by evaluating biotherapeutic protein quality sooner in the antibody therapeutic development process. With Opto Assure, customers can rapidly select clonal cell lines with favorable manufacturability profiles, leading to decreased scale-up costs and better downstream products.

Cell line development has become more challenging with the emergence of complex antibody therapeutic formats. These highly engineered proteins are prone to quality issues including aggregation, by-products, and post-translational modifications, which impact drug manufacturability, shelf life, and safety. Berkeley Lights enhances its technology leadership position in cell line development by going beyond titer assessment in the clone selection process. Opto Assure helps minimize risk of costly late stage failures by identifying clones early on that secrete product with high yield and desired quality.

“We’re excited to empower manufacturers of complex therapeutics, such as bispecifics, to develop better production cell lines faster. As we build out the Opto Assure series, customers can look forward to added capabilities that further reduce resources spent on preventing product failures downstream and ensure a more efficient process,” said John Proctor, Ph.D., SVP of Antibody Therapeutics at Berkeley Lights.

About Berkeley Lights
Berkeley Lights is a leading digital cell biology company focused on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products for our customers. The Berkeley Lights Platform captures deep phenotypic, functional and genotypic information for thousands of single cells in parallel and can also deliver the live biology customers desire in the form of the best cells. Our platform is a fully integrated, end-to-end solution, comprising proprietary consumables, including our OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, advanced automation systems, and application software. We developed the Berkeley Lights Platform to provide the most advanced environment for rapid functional characterization of single cells at scale, the goal of which is to establish an industry standard for our customers throughout their cell-based product value chain.

Forward Looking Statement
To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Berkeley Lights or its products, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that relate to future events, and actual results and product performance could differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Berkeley Lights undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties relating to the Berkeley Lights Platform and Company workflows such as Opto Assure, including the ability to rapidly select clonal cell lines with favorable manufacturability profiles, to realize a faster ramp toward volume production, to de-risk scale-up, to reduce resources spent on preventing product failures downstream, and to improve downstream products, see the statements in the "Risk Factors" sections, and elsewhere, in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Berkeley Lights Platform and the Berkeley Lights’ Beacon and Lightning systems and Culture Station instrument are FOR RESEARCH USE ONLY. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Press Contact
berkeleylights@bulleitgroup.com

Investor Contact
ir@berkeleylights.com


Berkeley Lights Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Berkeley Lights Announces Opto Assure For Early Manufacturability Assessment of Antibody Therapeutics EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Today, Berkeley Lights, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLI), a leader in digital cell biology, announced the launch of Opto Assure, a series of assays that provides yield and product quality data at an earlier …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Frank Fannon Joins Standard Lithium ...
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
First Compassionate Special Permit (CSP) Patient in Philippines Improved Significantly 35 hours ...
Plug Power, Chart Industries and Baker Hughes announce their intention to become cornerstone ...
GameStop Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY EXPANDS TEAM WITH TRADING, BLOCKCHAIN AND PRODUCT DESIGN SPECIALISTS
Cidara Therapeutics Announces Agreement with Janssen to Develop and Commercialize AVCs for the ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Submits Plan to CDC and Will Be Ready to Join America’s ...
Sensei Biotherapeutics Appoints Jessie M. English, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors
Emergent BioSolutions On Track with Respect to COVID-19 Contractual Commitments; Receives Modified ...
Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Committed to Meeting Growing Hydrogen Demand
International development strategy pursuit in Asia and in the United States
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.03.21
Berkeley Lights to Participate in the KeyBanc Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum