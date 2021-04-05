 
Znergy Acquires Quantum Energy, LLC

Extends Geographic Footprint to Northwest U.S. and Canada

SYRACUSE, IN, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Znergy, Inc. (OTC: ZNRG) (the ”Company”) a leading provider of new LED lighting and turnkey LED lighting conversions for businesses, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Quantum Energy, LLC, which has a 47-year history in lighting sales and installation specializing in LED conversions for businesses. The acquisition is expected to result in greater efficiencies and further increase Znergy’s nationwide market share. 

Znergy Chief Executive Officer, Dave Baker, commented, “The combination was formed to strengthen our geographic market in the northwestern United States and Canada allowing greater access. The integration of both companies will take place over the next few months.” 

Quantum Energy has an extensive B2B book of business across most U.S. business segments, including Fortune 500 companies, state municipalities, universities and companies in Canada. Under the terms of the agreement Znergy, Inc. will acquire the assets of Quantum Energy, LLC. without issuing any new Znergy shares.

About Znergy, Inc.

Znergy, Inc. (OTC: ZNRG) is a leading provider of energy efficient lighting products, lighting controls and energy management solutions. Management is executing a growth strategy through acquisitions, developing large regional and national accounts and rolling out sales and installation teams across the United States. Znergy provides the most Commonsense Cost Reduction program available to businesses today. Our solutions enable customers to reduce energy consumption, lower maintenance costs and realize environmental benefits. Join us in making our planet greener while saving businesses money every day. For more information see www.ZnergyWorld.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to the Company’s future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could impact the Company and the forward-looking statements contained herein are included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.
Investor Relations Contact:
Corporate
Rick Mikles
(800) 931-5662
rick.mikles@znergyworld.com

ClearThink
nyc@clearthink.capital


