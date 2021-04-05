Reports this week from the Conference Board revealed that consumer confidence is at the highest it has been since the pandemic began last March. While consumers are feeling positive about the vaccination rollout and the government stimulus programs, marketers are learning that consumers have yet to return, from a spending perspective, to their pre-pandemic shopping habits.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leading provider of marketing technology, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that serves brands and agencies, today announces how the IntentKey AI technology was used by a national luxury home retailer to generate an 88:1 return on its ad spend (ROAS).

Consequently, forward thinking marketers have used this pandemic environment to reconsider the limited insights and prescriptive nature of the information offered by conventional audience providers. These marketers have realized that it isn’t the demographic characteristics of individuals that predict their purchase likelihood; it is the ever-changing intent behind their reasoning for the purchase. The IntentKey has enabled a national luxury home retailer to find new audiences based on such intent signals, because it is one of the only technologies capable of adapting its audience selections based on the changing intents of consumers. This resulted in a return on investment well in excess of these other technology and information providers.

The typical luxury shoppers and spring DIYers were not the source of this year’s explosive campaign growth for this client. The IntentKey’s adaptive artificial intelligence allowed the client to capitalize on current trends, which included intentions related to wedding registries and gifts associated with delayed celebrations of marriages, baby furniture and nursery accessories, and home office furniture as many positions permanently went remote making it worth the investment in quality office furniture. Further, by working with the IntentKey, the client was able to learn that their audience was very interested in making their homes more livable through functional furniture, patios sets, and other indoor and outdoor accessories.