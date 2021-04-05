MARYSVILLE, Ohio, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG), one of the world’s leading marketers of branded consumer lawn and garden as well as hydroponic and indoor growing products, will host a virtual Investor & Analyst Day on Thursday, April 8, 2021, beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET.



Attendees are encouraged to register soon to reserve a spot. The virtual meeting will feature presentations from the Company’s executive and leadership teams, who will provide insights into strategies and opportunities, particularly as they relate to its Hawthorne Gardening Company and its U.S. Consumer businesses. The Company anticipates approximately 2.5 hours of presented materials followed by live Q&A with management. Attendees can also submit written questions throughout the event to be addressed during the live Q&A.