 
checkAd

LAST CALL Register for ScottsMiracle-Gro’s Virtual Investor & Analyst Day on April 8

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.04.2021, 15:22  |  58   |   |   

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG), one of the world’s leading marketers of branded consumer lawn and garden as well as hydroponic and indoor growing products, will host a virtual Investor & Analyst Day on Thursday, April 8, 2021, beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Attendees are encouraged to register soon to reserve a spot. The virtual meeting will feature presentations from the Company’s executive and leadership teams, who will provide insights into strategies and opportunities, particularly as they relate to its Hawthorne Gardening Company and its U.S. Consumer businesses. The Company anticipates approximately 2.5 hours of presented materials followed by live Q&A with management. Attendees can also submit written questions throughout the event to be addressed during the live Q&A.

Investors and institutional analysts interested in attending this virtual event should register at https://scottsmiraclegro.com/investorandanalystday. If you have any questions, please email investor@scotts.com.

About ScottsMiracle-Gro
With approximately $4.1 billion in sales, the Company is one of the world’s largest marketers of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company’s brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company’s Scotts, Miracle-Gro and Ortho brands are market leading in their categories. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com

Contact:
Jim King
Executive Vice President
Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs
(937) 578-5622

 


The Scotts Miracle-Gro (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LAST CALL Register for ScottsMiracle-Gro’s Virtual Investor & Analyst Day on April 8 MARYSVILLE, Ohio, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG), one of the world’s leading marketers of branded consumer lawn and garden as well as hydroponic and indoor growing products, will host a virtual …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Frank Fannon Joins Standard Lithium ...
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
First Compassionate Special Permit (CSP) Patient in Philippines Improved Significantly 35 hours ...
Plug Power, Chart Industries and Baker Hughes announce their intention to become cornerstone ...
GameStop Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY EXPANDS TEAM WITH TRADING, BLOCKCHAIN AND PRODUCT DESIGN SPECIALISTS
Cidara Therapeutics Announces Agreement with Janssen to Develop and Commercialize AVCs for the ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Submits Plan to CDC and Will Be Ready to Join America’s ...
Sensei Biotherapeutics Appoints Jessie M. English, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors
Emergent BioSolutions On Track with Respect to COVID-19 Contractual Commitments; Receives Modified ...
Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Committed to Meeting Growing Hydrogen Demand
International development strategy pursuit in Asia and in the United States
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.03.21
Reminder: Register for ScottsMiracle-Gro’s Virtual Investor & Analyst Day on April 8
23.03.21
Scotts expands commitment to Long Island water quality with Turf Builder Long Island Lawn Food designed to help local residents protect water
22.03.21
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation announces the first recipients of its Water Stewardship Grant in honor of World Water Day
18.03.21
instead Debuts New Natural Way to Lawn, in Partnership With Brand Builder, Actress, and Talk Show Host Drew Barrymore
17.03.21
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company celebrates connecting 5 million children to gardening and outdoor play through its GroMoreGood initiative
11.03.21
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Announces Pricing of $500 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Notes due 2031
11.03.21
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Notes
09.03.21
ScottsMiracle-Gro to Host Virtual Investor & Analyst Day on April 8