Anika to Participate in the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

BEDFORD, Mass., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), a global joint preservation company in early intervention orthopedics, today announced that Dr. Cheryl Blanchard, President and Chief Executive Officer and Michael Levitz, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will present at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 3:45 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Anika’s website, www.anika.com . An audio archive of the session will also be available on the website.