Travelers Announces 2021 Personal Insurance Agent of the Year Award Honorees

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) today announced the 2021 recipients of its Personal Insurance Agent of the Year Award. The honorees were recognized for their strong commitment to Travelers, outstanding customer service and long-term profitable growth. The awards were presented at Travelers’ leadership conference for top independent agents and brokers, which was hosted virtually this year.

“This exceptional group of agents reached a high standard of success this year, and we are proud to call them our partners,” said Michael Klein, Executive Vice President and President of Personal Insurance at Travelers. “We applaud each of them for having the tools, talent and resourcefulness to go above and beyond for their customers during this uniquely challenging time.”