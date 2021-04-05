 
Travelers Announces 2021 Personal Insurance Agent of the Year Award Honorees

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) today announced the 2021 recipients of its Personal Insurance Agent of the Year Award. The honorees were recognized for their strong commitment to Travelers, outstanding customer service and long-term profitable growth. The awards were presented at Travelers’ leadership conference for top independent agents and brokers, which was hosted virtually this year.

“This exceptional group of agents reached a high standard of success this year, and we are proud to call them our partners,” said Michael Klein, Executive Vice President and President of Personal Insurance at Travelers. “We applaud each of them for having the tools, talent and resourcefulness to go above and beyond for their customers during this uniquely challenging time.”

The following are the 2021 Agent of the Year Award recipients:

  • Rob Clark, Insurance Market Solutions Group
  • Francis X. Doyle, AAA Northeast
  • Travis Fitzgerald, DealerPolicy Insurance Agency
  • Holly Herron, Assure Alliance, Inc.
  • David J. Louie, David J. Louie, Inc.
  • Tammy Magliola, AmWINS Access – Admitted Placement Services
  • Darryl May, KTX Insurance Brokers Ltd.
  • Rod Mayhill, Firefly Agency
  • Drew Monroe, Prosper Insurance Group
  • Tom Schwarz, Veterans United Insurance
  • Dawnyel Smink, CLI Select Agencies

Travelers works with more than 13,000 independent agents countrywide. To find an agent in your area, visit Travelers.com/findagent.

About Travelers

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has approximately 30,000 employees and generated revenues of approximately $32 billion in 2020. For more information, visit Travelers.com.

Wertpapier


