 
checkAd

KDMN BREAKING NEWS ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Kadmon Holdings, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – KDMN

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.04.2021, 15:31  |  57   |   |   

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDMN) between October 1, 2020 and March 10, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 2, 2021.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Kadmon securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Kadmon class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2073.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 2, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience or resources. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020 founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the New Drug Application for belumosudil for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD) (the “Belumosudil NDA”) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) was incomplete and/or deficient; (2) the additional new data that the Company submitted in support of the Belumosudil NDA in response to an information request from the FDA materially altered the NDA submission; (3) accordingly, the initial Belumosudil NDA submission lacked the degree of support that the Company had led investors to believe; (4) accordingly, the FDA was likely to extend the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date to review the Belumosudil NDA; and (5) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Kadmon class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2073.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

KDMN BREAKING NEWS ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Kadmon Holdings, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – KDMN WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDMN) between October 1, 2020 and March 10, 2021, inclusive (the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HempFusion Provides Operational Update
Westwater Resources to Host a Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow on Wednesday, April 7, 2021
California American Water Offers Firescape Class to Customers
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Receives Complete Response Letter from U.S. FDA for Supplemental New Drug ...
Plug Power, Chart Industries and Baker Hughes announce their intention to become cornerstone ...
ICL Signs Contract to Supply 600,000 Metric Tons of Potash to India During 2021
JT INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A LEADING AND LONGSTANDING LAW FIRM, Encourages Jianpu Technology Inc. Investors with Large ...
Knightscope Selects Velodyne Lidar Technology for Next-Generation Autonomous Security Solutions
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms, ISS and Glass Lewis, Recommend Shareholders Vote FOR the ...
Cadence Unveils Next-Generation Palladium Z2 and Protium X2 Systems to Dramatically Accelerate ...
Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Life Sciences Capabilities to be Shown at “Double ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
AeroFarms and Hortifrut Announce R&D Partnership to Advance the Next Generation of Blueberry and ...
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
Heritage Cannabis Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
NanoVibronix Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer