T-Mobile Accelerator Kicks Off Spring Program Fueling 5G Innovation in Immersive AR/VR Technologies and More

5G is changing our world, and these eight brilliant startups are here for it. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today kicked off its 2021 T-Mobile Accelerator Spring Immersive Technology Program as part of its ongoing mission to fuel 5G innovation. For the next three months, the following handpicked startups will work directly with technologists and business leaders at T-Mobile to build the next big thing in immersive 5G technology from AR wearables to holographic communications, 3D data storytelling, volumetric video streaming, immersive virtual learning and more.

“5G is blurring the boundary between our physical and virtual worlds to create immersive experiences that better connect us to people and things around the globe. Businesses are finding better ways to collaborate virtually, and consumers are being engaged with new experiences that bring them closer than ever to the products and entertainment they love,” said John Saw, EVP of Advanced & Emerging Technologies at T-Mobile. “I can’t wait to see the innovation that occurs from this talented group of developers that are pioneering the way in immersive 5G technology.”