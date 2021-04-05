 
T-Mobile Accelerator Kicks Off Spring Program Fueling 5G Innovation in Immersive AR/VR Technologies and More

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.04.2021   

5G is changing our world, and these eight brilliant startups are here for it. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today kicked off its 2021 T-Mobile Accelerator Spring Immersive Technology Program as part of its ongoing mission to fuel 5G innovation. For the next three months, the following handpicked startups will work directly with technologists and business leaders at T-Mobile to build the next big thing in immersive 5G technology from AR wearables to holographic communications, 3D data storytelling, volumetric video streaming, immersive virtual learning and more.

“5G is blurring the boundary between our physical and virtual worlds to create immersive experiences that better connect us to people and things around the globe. Businesses are finding better ways to collaborate virtually, and consumers are being engaged with new experiences that bring them closer than ever to the products and entertainment they love,” said John Saw, EVP of Advanced & Emerging Technologies at T-Mobile. “I can’t wait to see the innovation that occurs from this talented group of developers that are pioneering the way in immersive 5G technology.”

Participants in the T-Mobile Accelerator Spring 2021 program include:

  • Condense Reality (Bristol, UK). An entertainment software solution built to capture and stream volumetric video in real-time. The company combines computer vision with deep learning and hardware to produce high fidelity volumetric video recordings of complex events such as live sports, thus enabling broadcasters and content creators to stream in volumetric 3D to augmented and virtual reality headsets. (https://www.condensereality.com)
  • Everysight (Haifa, Israel). Everysight is revolutionizing the way people see and experience information. With decades developing vision systems and heads-up displays, the Everysight team brings cutting edge experience to the field of wearable technology. After creating the first consumer-focused augmented reality (AR) smartglasses for cyclists, triathletes, and early adopters, Everysight aims to bring the AR revolution to even more markets. (https://everysight.com)
  • FlowImmersive (Auburn, Calif.). Creating data-driven decisions is easier when everyone can understand the data and is fully engaged in the discussion. Flow Immersive is a data storytelling, authoring and presentation platform to drive data-driven decisions and sales conversions on any device, from XR to mobile. (https://flowimmersive.com)
  • Kai XR (Oakland, Calif.). Kai XR is the most inclusive and accessible 360˚ platform where kids can Explore, Dream, & Create. Kids can explore our diverse virtual field trips and dream and create their very own virtual adventures. Kai XR immerses kids in new worlds and opportunities by simply using their cell phones. (https://www.kaixr.com)
  • Longan Vision Corp. (Hamilton, Canada). Longan Vision’s main product, FVS (Fusion Vision System), is a revolutionary modern smart firefighting Augmented Reality wearable device to enhance firefighter’s vision in fire operations. (https://www.longanvision.com)
  • Matsuko (Košice, Slovakia). Holographic Communication is the first software only solution to experience realistic, lifelike real-time holograms of people for remote communication. It’s like video calls but in 3D. No avatars, no scanning, no setup. MATSUKO's solution is not a rigged avatar but a fully expressive hologram that is way past the uncanny valley. With the MATSUKO app and XR glasses, you can see your colleagues and friends next to you in the most lifelike way. (https://www.matsuko.com)
  • Multicasting.io (Phoenix, AZ). Multicasting.io is a platform designed to support an array of different multi-angle real-time social video sharing use cases all from a single secure ecosystem. The platform enables the simultaneous video recording, streaming and creation of highlights from multiple angles at any event. Easily integrate enhanced social and user features inside your own application using our platform and SDK to reduce maintenance, scope of work and time to market. (https://multicasting.io)
  • Prisms of Reality, Inc. (Brooklyn, NY). Prisms seeks to close the STEM participation and achievement gap for all students by scaling a pedagogy we know works: experiential learning. Our goal is to bridge learning gaps in math using adaptive Immersive Virtual Reality (IVR) to ensure enduring proficiencies and engagement while reducing re-teaching time that leads to the largest inefficiencies in our system today. (https://www.prismsvr.com)

T-Mobile Accelerator serves as a hub for driving ideas, innovation and action. Focused on collaborative experiences for growth, it delivers year-round programming and activities, including entrepreneurial and tech community engagements, expert speakers and mentorship sessions. Since its inception, the T-Mobile Accelerator has worked with 67 startup companies that have raised an aggregate of nearly $80 million since participating in the program. Additionally, 82% of the alumni companies are still in business today. The spring program runs through June 30, 2021 and will culminate in a Demo Day where participants showcase their accomplishments.

