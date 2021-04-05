 
GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. SETS UP DEDICATED EMAIL AND CALL-IN NUMBER TO ASSIST SHAREHOLDERS WITH QUESTIONS REGARDING WARRANT EXERCISE.

New York, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (GTII: OTCQB) Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (“GTII” or the “Company”), www.gtii-us.com announced that to further assist their shareholders of record as of April 1, 2021 with the process of obtaining and exercising their Warrants with the Company, it has contracted with Alliance Advisors, LLC, an Information Services Company, www.allianceadvisors.com, to facilitate the process and help shareholders navigate their options. Part of the process begins when shareholders are allocated their Warrants by their respective brokers, if applicable. At that point, they can advise their brokers to have their Warrants moved directly to GTII’s Transfer Agent, Liberty Stock Transfer Co., Inc. (“TA”). Shareholders should request that their brokers provide the TA with the required account information. The TA will then directly issue the Warrants to shareholders in book entry form and they will receive an appropriate, up-to-date account statement. The Company recommends shareholders follow this process.

Inquiries from shareholders or participants regarding the Warrant Distribution and Registration at the TA can be directed as follows:

Email: GTII@allianceadvisors.com

Tel: 855.200.8651

About Global Tech Industries Group, Inc.: GTII, a publicly traded Company incorporated in the state of Nevada, specializing in the pursuit of acquiring new and innovative technologies.

Please follow our Company at: www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GTII

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release may contain forward looking statements that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to the risk that we will not be able to find and acquire businesses and assets that will enable us to become profitable. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our development stage, noting that there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. New lines of business may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s), the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time.

Words such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” “might,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “expect,” “aim,” “goal,” “target,” “objective,” “likely” or similar expressions that convey the prospective nature of events or outcomes generally indicate forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of this press release. Unless legally required, we undertake no obligation to update, modify or withdraw any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Blaine Riley – br@intlmonetary.com
International Monetary
620 Newport Center Drive, #1100
Newport Beach, CA 92660
949.200.4601


