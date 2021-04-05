 
WISeKey and SUNx Strong Universal Network, a Global Initiative for Climate Friendly Travel, to Introduce the First Ever “Climate Change and Sustainability” Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.04.2021, 15:38  |  88   |   |   

WISeKey and SUNx Strong Universal Network, a Global Initiative for Climate Friendly Travel, to Introduce the First Ever “Climate Change and Sustainability” Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

WISeKey to launch the NFT auction of the original SWATCH created for the 1992 Rio Earth Summit, on Earth Day, April 22, 2021. This unique, first-off-the-line watch, designed by Maurice Strong under the theme “It’s in our Hands” it was given to his widow Hanne Strong, by the wife of the founder of Swatch Nicolas Hayek.

Funds collected from the auction to go to charitable foundations supporting Sustainability & Climate Resilience and help kick start post pandemic travel recovery in a "Sustainable and Climate Friendly Wayand support the People’s Summit which will bring together 150 non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

Geneva/Brussels – April 6, 2021 – WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey “) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, AI, Blockchain and IoT company, today announced that in cooperation with SUNx Strong Universal Network (SUNx), a global initiative aiming to build Climate Friendly Travel, will launch the first ever “Climate Change and Sustainability Non-Fungible Token (NFT).

Established as legacy to Maurice Strong, a climate activist and sustainable development pioneer, SUNx’s agenda is in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Climate Agreement.  On April 22, 2021, WISeKey in cooperation with SUNx will launch the NFT auction of the original SWATCH created for the 1992 Rio Earth Summit by WISeKey on Earth Day, April 22, 2021.

Maurice Strong was a trailblazing environmentalist who helped organized both the 1972 Stockholm and 1992 Rio UN conferences on the environment, as well as the establishment of the United Nations Environment Program, and the Canadian International Development Agency. For more information visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C-hjSk0rNCA&t=2s.

The SUNx "Sustainable and Climate Friendly Way” is under the supervision and coordination of Professor Geoffrey Lipman and Hanne Strong.  Mr. Lipman, a former Assistant Secretary General at UNWTO and President WTTC, currently serves as Chairman of the Green Growth & Travelism Institute (GGTI), an EU based not-for-profit organization and is President of SUNx. . Ms. Strong is Chairwoman of the Manitou Foundation, a US based charity she created with her husband, as a global Centre for Spiritual and Indigenous Research and Advancement.

