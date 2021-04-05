- Rise in initiatives by governments, growth in households, and surge in the number of accidents and man-made disasters drive the global home insurance market

PORTLAND, Ore., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Home Insurance Market By Coverage (Comprehensive Coverage, Dwelling Coverage, Content Coverage, and Other Optional Coverages), End User (Landlords and Tenants): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027". As per the report, the global home insurance industry was pegged at $225.42 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $395.04 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2027.