Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company Acquires Esports Gaming Center in Vancouver, Washington and Signs Percentage Rent Lease

Boca Raton, Florida, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (OTCQB:WINR) (“Simplicity Esports”), announced that it has acquired the assets of a gaming center previously owned by a PLAYlive Nation franchisee in Vancouver, WA. The location was originally opened in 2013 and has a database of over 17,000 unique customers. The Vancouver gaming center is expected to reopen in mid April.

Roman Franklin, CEO of Simplicity Esports, stated, “The Vancouver location is our fourteenth corporate owned gaming center and eighth on the West Coast. We plan to continue with strategic gaming center acquisitions as well as construction of new locations throughout 2021. The disruptions in the commercial real estate market, due to COVID-19 lockdowns have created an amazing opportunity to partner with landlords that are enthusiastic about our esports gaming centers being an experiential draw to increase foot traffic for their malls. I expect Vancouver and our other corporate gaming centers with percentage rent leases to be profitable within the first 30 days of operating at full capacity.”

Last week Simplicity Esports also announced multiple deals including a sponsorship and sublicensing agreement with its Brazilian subsidiary, Flamengo Esports totaling $200,000 USD.

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company:

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (WINR) is an established brand within the esports industry, competing and streaming in popular games across different genres, including Apex Legends, PUBG Mobile, Overwatch, League of Legends, and various EA Sports titles. Simplicity Esports is also in the process of designing, minting, and selling non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for the esports and gaming industries. Simplicity Esports also owns and operates 13 and is the franchisor for more than 20 Esports Gaming Centers providing the public an opportunity to experience gaming and esports in a social setting, regardless of skill or experience. Simplicity Esports also organizes and hosts various in-person events and play from home, online tournaments. Simplicity Esports also owns a Riot Games League of Legends franchise and top Brazilian esports organization, Flamengo Esports.

Apex Legends, PUBG Mobile, Overwatch, League of Legends, Fortnite, EA Sports and Free Fire are registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond Simplicity Esports’ control, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Simplicity Esports’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 31, 2020 and our subsequent SEC filings, as amended or updated from time to time. Copies of Simplicity Esports’ filings with the SEC are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Simplicity Esports undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Simplicity Esports Contact:

Roman Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
Roman@SimplicityEsports.com
561-819-8586


