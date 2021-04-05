DATA443 ANNOUNCES SUBSTANTIAL NEW CONTRACT TO PROVIDE DATA SECURITY & TRANSPORT SERVICES TO GLOBAL MERCHANT AND PAYMENT PROCESSING ORGANIZATION

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc . (“Data443” or the “Company”) (OTCPK: ATDS), a leading data security and privacy software company, is pleased to announce its latest contract to provide data security services to a major global merchant and payment processing provider which is part of one the world’s largest banks. The new contract is anticipated to yield over $200,000 to Data443 over the next 12 months.

“This latest contract win further validates the unique capabilities of our secured transport technology and how we continue to provide valuable, on point and directly consumable solutions for the financial services sector,” said Jason Remillard, Founder and CEO of Data443. “These capabilities support the underpinning of major services we all use every day, things we probably don’t often think about – but certainly do if they don’t work. And this is the work of information security and data transport – doing the work consistently, quietly and reliably, so we and more importantly – our customers - don’t make the news.”

“This deal comes after our recent launch of Data443 Ransomware Recovery Manager, which continues to gather significant interest due to its unique three step capability to: Classify & Identify Data; Encrypt and Protect Data; and then finally, Recover the Data and the device it is on. These capabilities are accomplished while ignoring any extortion demands – since all of the data is protected by our Digital Rights Management technology (which means it is useless in the hackers’ hands), and the computers that were infected and can be easily recovered by anyone that can perform a reboot. We are proud to be the only provider in the world to provide a solution that has this depth of capabilities that can be used in important settings like hospitals, schools, manufacturing, defense and government entities.” concluded Mr. Remillard.

