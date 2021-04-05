Zep Takes a Stand for Sustainability with New Stewardship Focus
There is growing demand from employees, customers, and investors for companies to do more than deliver financial returns. Today’s conscious consumer expects companies to contribute positively to environmental and social causes. Zep, Inc., an innovator, producer and distributor of maintenance, cleaning, and sanitation solutions, announced today the launch of Zep Stewardship, a new company-wide initiative to make the planet safer, cleaner, and more productive.
Zep Stewardship is an Environmental Social Governance (ESG) strategy that aligns with Zep’s key values: Stewardship, Passion for Problem Solving, Empowerment, Expertise, and Doing the Right Thing. In 2020, Zep conducted an extensive ESG materiality assessment based on Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Sustainability Reporting Standards to develop and inform its priority areas.
“Zep Stewardship is only the beginning of our commitment to keep people safe and to a build a cleaner and more productive world. This promise starts with our employees, customers, and communities,” said Matt Duncan, Zep’s Chief Administrative Officer. “We built Zep Stewardship from the inside out, enlisting the insights, leadership and support of our people and customers and referencing reputable ESG guidelines and standards to inform our goals and vision.”
Zep Stewardship focuses on five key areas: health and safety, carbon emissions, water usage and effluents, diversity and inclusion, and marketing and labeling.
Health and Safety
- We are dedicated to being our customers’ leading partner for pandemic preparedness and biosecurity innovation. For example, Zep Assure is a new comprehensive cleaning and disinfection management compliance system that assists customer efforts to fight the spread of COVID-19 and other micro-organisms, and to protect employees and guests.
- Zep continues to pursue Target Zero workplace incidents, and in 2020 deployed new technology to enhance real-time reporting with intent to reduce future employee injuries. We firmly believe employees have a right to safe work environments, and all employees have a role to play in enhancing our processes and practices.
Carbon Emissions
