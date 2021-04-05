Zep Takes a Stand for Sustainability with New Stewardship Focus

There is growing demand from employees, customers, and investors for companies to do more than deliver financial returns. Today’s conscious consumer expects companies to contribute positively to environmental and social causes. Zep, Inc., an innovator, producer and distributor of maintenance, cleaning, and sanitation solutions, announced today the launch of Zep Stewardship, a new company-wide initiative to make the planet safer, cleaner, and more productive.

Zep Stewardship is an Environmental Social Governance (ESG) strategy that aligns with Zep’s key values: Stewardship, Passion for Problem Solving, Empowerment, Expertise, and Doing the Right Thing. In 2020, Zep conducted an extensive ESG materiality assessment based on Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Sustainability Reporting Standards to develop and inform its priority areas.