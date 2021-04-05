Subversive Acquisition LP Announces InterCure’s Letter of Intent Relating to the Acquisition of a Multi-National Medical Cannabis Producer, Better Holdings

TORONTO, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUBVERSIVE ACQUISITION LP (TSX: SVX.U, NEO: SVX.U, OTCQX: SBVRF) (“ SVX ”) announced today that InterCure Ltd. (dba Canndoc) (TASE: INCR) (“ InterCure ”), Israel’s leading cannabis company and SVX’s intended target for its “Qualifying Transaction” (the “ Transaction ”), has signed a Letter of Intent (“ LOI ”) with Cann Pharmaceutical Ltd. (“ Cann ”) to acquire Better Holdings (“ Better ”), a pioneering medical cannabis operator in Israel and Australia. Under the terms of the agreement, InterCure will acquire 100% of Cann’s shares, which includes Better’s operations in Israel and 50% of Cann Pharma's shares, which owns the commercial rights to develop cannabis-based medical products.

Transaction Highlights

InterCure’s acquisition of Better creates the largest cannabis company outside North America

The Better acquisition expands InterCure’s global reach and accelerates international expansion strategy to major markets worldwide.

The companies expect to sign detailed and binding agreements within 90 days.



Cann is a pioneer of medical cannabis in Israel, with leading expertise in cannabis research, cultivation, marketing, and commercialization of medical cannabis products for thousands of patients to treat a variety of medical indications approved by the Ministry of Health. Its leading brand, “Better” is driven by a unique genetic portfolio that is consistently in high demand among medical cannabis patients in Israel and have gained international recognition. In 2019, Better received approval for a phase II clinical trial of its lead therapy, EP1, in Australia. The treatment is indicated for refractory epilepsy in children and adolescents who have not responded to pharmacological treatment. The total consideration will be USD $35 million, which will be payable with InterCure shares, at the same valuation used in connection with the Transaction. The noted shares will be subject to a three-year lock-up period, where each year up to one-third of the shares will be released from the lockup using a monthly release mechanism. InterCure will also invest up to USD $2.5 million in Better Australia in consideration for an 11% ownership stake with Cann’s shareholders committing to making a parallel investment on the same terms.