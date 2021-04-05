 
checkAd

Saudi Arabia's SWCC, the Largest Desalination Corporation Globally, achieved a new Guinness World Record for the lowest Water Desalination Energy Consumption

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
05.04.2021, 16:15  |  27   |   |   

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC) was recognized by Guinness World Records for setting a global record in reducing energy consumption in water desalination to 2.271 kWh per cubic meter, cementing its position as a pioneer in promoting environmental sustainability, achieved this milestone by adopting innovative technologies that lower the use of power and cost of produced water in the desalination industry.

Saudi Arabia's SWCC, the Largest Desalination Corporation Globally, achieved a new Guinness World Record for the lowest Water Desalination Energy Consumption

Guinness World Records stated that it verified the figure in March 2021.

The technology used in the plants is reverse osmosis (RO), which is by SWCC standards and specifications that is uniquely re-engineered to develop supply chains and reduce operational costs while achieving positive financial returns as an outcome of reducing electricity consumption from reverse osmosis plants by to 2.271 kWh per cubic meter. The new plants are seawater take systems powered by energy recovery techniques and equipped with high-efficiency pumps energy recovery device (ERD).

"We are proud of this milestone achievement featured in Guinness World Records. In line with Vision 2030, the SWCC works to enable local talent in its current and future developmental projects; this initiative covered the full project life cycle utilizing pre-existing competencies and expertise to localize the desalination industry fully," His Excellency Eng. Abdullah Ibrahim Al-Abdulkareem, Saline Water Conversion Corporation Governor

SWCC has invested heavily in its engineering and research expertise to expand design innovation and supply high-efficiency, low-energy, and more flexible desalination plants. Its recent efforts resulted in obtaining operational environmental licenses of the 3rd category and ISO 14001 Certificate for the environment.

They implemented several projects and initiatives to showcase their commitment to minimizing environmental impact while reducing the cost of producing and transporting desalinated water.

SWCC has significantly reduced gas emissions from its production systems in carbon dioxide by 22% of the total targeted reduction for the Kingdom until 2030.

SWCC increased its production of desalinated water by 64% during the past three years after establishing, launching, and expanding the number of production systems on the Red Sea and Arabian Gulf coasts while applying the highest international standards in its operations in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 objectives.

SWCC also registered a unique advanced technical system that raises the brine solution's concentration from 70 thousand to 150- 200 thousand parts per million. This technology, which won two patents, helps in preserving the environment as bromine is invested in battery manufacturing.

SWCC has a total of 32 desalination plants in 17 locations operated and managed by 10,340 employees with Saudization up to 96 percent and several desalination plants under construction with a total production capacity of up to 3.6 million cubic meters per day. Water security is a key challenge for the country, which has invested heavily in seawater desalination, making the Kingdom the world's largest producer of desalinated water.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1480760/SWCC.jpg

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Saudi Arabia's SWCC, the Largest Desalination Corporation Globally, achieved a new Guinness World Record for the lowest Water Desalination Energy Consumption RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC) was recognized by Guinness World Records for setting a global record in reducing energy consumption in water desalination to 2.271 kWh per cubic meter, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ICC and TradeFlow Capital Management join forces to enable commodity trade for SMEs
Revenue Cycle Management Market Size Worth $633.6 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
India Skincare Dermacosmetics Market Worth $1,758 Million by 2030 says P&S Intelligence
Americas Cannabis Market Revenue Worth $293,791 Million by 2025, says P&S Intelligence
Wood Resources International LLC: The Global Sawlog Price Index rose 8% in the 4Q/20 as demand for logs was up in North America and ...
Oncolytics Biotech to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar to Discuss AWARE-1 Data, the ...
North America ISOs Medical Device and Equipment Maintenance Market To Reach $3,612.9 Million by ...
Home Insurance Market to Garner $395.04 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 7.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research
A Friendlier Legal Infrastructure is Accelerating the Growth of Online Gambling
U.S. Gold Corp. Announces April Investor Webinar Schedule
Titel
U.S. Gold Corp. Releases Additional Drill Results and is on Track to Complete Pre-Feasibility Study ...
Lakeside Software Technology Supercharges New Lenovo Device Intelligence Plus Digital Experience ...
Celonis, IBM and Red Hat Form Strategic Partnership to Help Transform Business Execution
How China's Surge of Iron Ore Imports Seems to be Impacting Global Steel Production
Softwood lumber imports to the US were up 4.5% in 2020, contrary to China, Japan and MENA where ...
Ericsson's Annual General Meeting 2021
Augmented Reality Pushes the Boundaries of Entertainment
Biotechs Working on Potential Preventive Measures and Cancer Treatments
NiuSky Pacific Begins Operational Usage of Aireon Data
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of Additional Indication for Vyxeos (daunorubicin and ...
Titel
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Gold Mining Industry Could Be Key to Economic Rebound in Canada
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021 (1) 
Hello Pal Announces Proposed Transaction to Acquire Interests in Dogecoin/Litecoin Mining Facility ...
U.S. Gold Corp. Releases Additional Drill Results and is on Track to Complete Pre-Feasibility Study ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry