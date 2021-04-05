 
checkAd

Arc Publishing rebrands as Arc XP, reflecting focus on delivering exceptional digital experiences for customers across industries

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
05.04.2021, 16:30  |  75   |   |   

WASHINGTON, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arc Publishing, which powers more than 1,500 sites that reach 1.5 billion unique users, today announces it has become Arc XP, reflecting Arc's evolution into a modern digital experience platform (DXP) that provides an end-to-end solution for media and entertainment organizations and enterprise businesses across industries.

Arc XP

"Arc's expertise is rooted in its success helping some of the world's largest media organizations solve their toughest content and user experience challenges. With that foundation, we've expanded and scaled the platform to support the full range of digital needs for businesses in a variety of sectors, and the Arc XP brand reinforces that mission," said Scot Gillespie, CTO and GM of Arc XP. "We are tremendously excited about Arc's trajectory and we plan to announce key new products in the coming weeks along with new partnerships that exemplify the platform's extraordinary capabilities." 

Arc XP, a division of The Washington Post, has experienced tremendous growth in the six years since entering the market, investing in the platform through strategic product launches and staff growth while also continuing to expand its global customer base.  

  • Arc introduced a state-of-the-art subscriptions platform which now serves more than 50 million registered and paying users globally, added a turnkey theming solution to allow customers to get to market in under 30 days and launched a first-of-its-kind live streaming video app.
      
  • Arc has built a staff of 250, creating a team rich in e-commerce and enterprise experience, and will add 150 hires over the next two years.
      
  • Arc counts customers in 24 countries with its most recent expansions to Mexico with SDPnoticias and the United Arab Emirates with The National.

"Arc has built incredible momentum as the go-to solution for leading publishers, broadcasters and brands in the U.S. and around the world and, with that success, our aspirations for the business have grown," said Shailesh Prakash, CIO at The Washington Post. "It's clear Arc stands apart as a digital experience platform, offering a cloud-native, modern solution that empowers businesses to realize their digital ambitions. With that in mind, we will continue to invest in the platform's long-term success."

Partnering with the best in the industry, Arc XP leverages more than 100 Amazon Web Services products within its platform and has integrated best-in-class technologies from Akamai, Catchpoint and Mulesoft and others to provide an intelligent interface and robust technology backbone for its customers worldwide. Arc XP is also an Advanced partner within the AWS Partner Network and has achieved its AWS Digital Customer Experience Competency status. For AWS customers, Arc XP is available in the AWS Marketplace, accessible here

For more information, visit arcxp.com.  

About Arc XP  
Arc XP (www.arcxp.com) is a cloud-based digital experience platform that helps enterprise companies, retail brands and media and entertainment organizations create and distribute content, drive digital commerce, and deliver powerful multichannel experiences. A division of The Washington Post, Arc XP has powered the digital transformation of customers across the globe, currently serving more than 1,500 sites in 24 countries that reach more than 1.5 billion unique visitors monthly.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1318597/Arc_Publishing_Logo.jpg

  



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Arc Publishing rebrands as Arc XP, reflecting focus on delivering exceptional digital experiences for customers across industries WASHINGTON, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Arc Publishing, which powers more than 1,500 sites that reach 1.5 billion unique users, today announces it has become Arc XP, reflecting Arc's evolution into a modern digital experience platform (DXP) that …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ICC and TradeFlow Capital Management join forces to enable commodity trade for SMEs
Revenue Cycle Management Market Size Worth $633.6 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
India Skincare Dermacosmetics Market Worth $1,758 Million by 2030 says P&S Intelligence
Americas Cannabis Market Revenue Worth $293,791 Million by 2025, says P&S Intelligence
Home Insurance Market to Garner $395.04 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 7.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Wood Resources International LLC: The Global Sawlog Price Index rose 8% in the 4Q/20 as demand for logs was up in North America and ...
Oncolytics Biotech to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar to Discuss AWARE-1 Data, the ...
North America ISOs Medical Device and Equipment Maintenance Market To Reach $3,612.9 Million by ...
A Friendlier Legal Infrastructure is Accelerating the Growth of Online Gambling
Arc Publishing rebrands as Arc XP, reflecting focus on delivering exceptional digital experiences ...
Titel
U.S. Gold Corp. Releases Additional Drill Results and is on Track to Complete Pre-Feasibility Study ...
Celonis, IBM and Red Hat Form Strategic Partnership to Help Transform Business Execution
Lakeside Software Technology Supercharges New Lenovo Device Intelligence Plus Digital Experience ...
How China's Surge of Iron Ore Imports Seems to be Impacting Global Steel Production
Ericsson's Annual General Meeting 2021
Augmented Reality Pushes the Boundaries of Entertainment
Biotechs Working on Potential Preventive Measures and Cancer Treatments
NiuSky Pacific Begins Operational Usage of Aireon Data
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of Additional Indication for Vyxeos (daunorubicin and ...
Xiaomi's New Model Mi 11 Lite to Debut on Banggood
Titel
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Gold Mining Industry Could Be Key to Economic Rebound in Canada
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021 (1) 
Hello Pal Announces Proposed Transaction to Acquire Interests in Dogecoin/Litecoin Mining Facility ...
U.S. Gold Corp. Releases Additional Drill Results and is on Track to Complete Pre-Feasibility Study ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry