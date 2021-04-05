 
checkAd

EMCOR Group, Inc. Acquires Dallas Mechanical Group, LLC

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.04.2021, 17:06  |  48   |   |   

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE: EME), a Fortune 500 leader in mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and building services for a diverse range of businesses, announced that it has completed its acquisition of Dallas Mechanical Group, LLC (“DMG”), a leading full-service provider of mechanical construction and maintenance services, headquartered in Dallas, TX. DMG will be part of EMCOR’s Building Services segment.

DMG provides single-source, energy-efficient installation, maintenance, and repair services for a wide range of heating, cooling, and ventilation systems across North Texas. They serve a variety of market sectors, including: commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, entertainment, retail, hospitality, and municipal and federal government.

“We are excited about the capabilities, synergies, and customer relationships that Dallas Mechanical Group brings to the organization,” said Michael P. Bordes, president and CEO of EMCOR Building Services. “We look forward to offering clients an even greater array of innovative, value-added services in the Dallas and North Texas market.“

“Dallas Mechanical Group has a strong track record and reputation of performance and client service that we believe is a perfect match with EMCOR's culture,” said John Smith, President and Founder of DMG. “Joining EMCOR will strengthen our capabilities to meet our customers’ growing needs as well as provide great opportunities and development for our valued team of professionals.”

About EMCOR Group, Inc.

A Fortune 500 company with 2020 revenues of $8.8B, EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE: EME) is a leader in mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and building services. A provider of critical infrastructure systems, EMCOR gives life to new structures and sustains life in existing ones by its planning, installing, operating, maintaining, and protecting the sophisticated and dynamic systems that create facility environments—such as electrical, mechanical, lighting, air conditioning, heating, security, fire protection, and power generation systems—in virtually every sector of the economy and for a diverse range of businesses, organizations and government. Additional information on EMCOR can be found at www.EMCORGroup.com.

Emcor Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EMCOR Group, Inc. Acquires Dallas Mechanical Group, LLC EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE: EME), a Fortune 500 leader in mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and building services for a diverse range of businesses, announced that it has completed its acquisition of Dallas …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HempFusion Provides Operational Update
Plug Power, Chart Industries and Baker Hughes announce their intention to become cornerstone ...
Westwater Resources to Host a Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow on Wednesday, April 7, 2021
KORE Hosts Investor Webcast in Connection with its Previously Announced Combination with Cerberus ...
California American Water Offers Firescape Class to Customers
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Receives Complete Response Letter from U.S. FDA for Supplemental New Drug ...
ICL Signs Contract to Supply 600,000 Metric Tons of Potash to India During 2021
T-Mobile Accelerator Kicks Off Spring Program Fueling 5G Innovation in Immersive AR/VR Technologies ...
JT INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A LEADING AND LONGSTANDING LAW FIRM, Encourages Jianpu Technology Inc. Investors with Large ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms, ISS and Glass Lewis, Recommend Shareholders Vote FOR the ...
Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Life Sciences Capabilities to be Shown at “Double ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
AeroFarms and Hortifrut Announce R&D Partnership to Advance the Next Generation of Blueberry and ...
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
Heritage Cannabis Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
NanoVibronix Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer