FORT WORTH, TX, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) announced today that its unaudited first quarter 2021 sales for the school uniform segment are up 37% over the same period last year. “We believe this is a good sign of a significant rebound for 2021. In response to our expectation of demand in the 2021/2022 school year, we will increase our uniform inventory to meet the anticipated demand. Based on the size of the inventory orders, we were able to negotiate better pricing on some plaid items and polos previously ordered in 2020,” said Marc Johnson, CEO.



“The school uniform segment will continue offering in-store, online, and layaway to meet customers’ comfort level and needs. It is great to have a rebound like this playing out. 2020 school uniform sales were down over $500,000 compared to 2019 and if these lost sales come back in 2021, it will be awesome to see it hit the bottom line,” said Mr. Johnson