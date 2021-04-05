Veolia Calls on Suez to Engage in Dialogue in Order to Build Together the Global Champion of Ecological Transformation

Regulatory News:

Veolia (Paris:VIE) takes note of the press release issued on April 2, 2021 by the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF, the French Stock Exchange Authority), which considers that the changes that Suez has made to the Dutch foundation, combined with its support for the proposal of the Ardian-GIP consortium negotiated and accepted by the Board of Directors, undermine the principles of transparency and integrity of the market, fairness of transactions and competition, and the free interplay of offers and counter-offers.

Once Suez has complied with the principles set out by the AMF, Veolia calls on Suez to enter into dialogue in order to calm the situation and allow the ambitious industrial project led by Veolia to be carried out in a constructive spirit that respects the interests of both companies, of healthy competition in France and, more broadly, of the French economy. Veolia therefore invites the management of Suez to deactivate the foundation as of now and to seize the opportunity for a reasonable discussion that will finally lead to a positive outcome of the situation.