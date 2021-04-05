 
Urbana Corporation Winds Up Investment in Bombay Stock Exchange

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

TORONTO, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbana Corporation (TSX & CSE: URB & URB.A)

Urbana Corporation has completed the liquidation of its remaining equity ownership in the Bombay Stock Exchange (1,016,070 shares at approximately $10 per share).

This investment had to be held in intermediary entities (Urbana Mauritius Inc. and Caldwell India Holdings Inc.) based in Mauritius.

These entities will be wound up and funds repatriated to Canada for redeployment in other areas.

On behalf of Urbana’s Board of Directors
Thomas S. Caldwell, C.M.

For further information contact:

Elizabeth Naumovski
Investor Relations
enaumovski@urbanacorp.com
(416) 595-9106

Certain statements in this news release constitute “forward-looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Urbana to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Unless required by applicable securities law, Urbana does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

150 KING ST. W., SUITE 1702, TORONTO, ONTARIO M5H 1J9  
TEL: 416-595-9106 FAX: 416-862-2498 www.urbanacorp.com


