Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Top Women Wealth Advisors

Lisa A. Detanna, AIF , MBA, WMSManaging Director & Senior Vice President, Investments with Raymond James & Associates, member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC, was among the Raymond James-affiliated advisors named to the Forbes list of America’s Top Women Advisors. The list, which recognizes advisors from national, regional and independent firms, was released online March 24, 2021.

Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Top Women Wealth Advisors (Photo: Business Wire)

The Forbes ranking of America’s Top Women Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria and quantitative data, rating thousands of wealth advisors with a minimum of seven years of experience and weighing factors like revenue trends, AUM, compliance records, industry experience and best practices learned through telephone and in-person interviews. Portfolio performance is not a criteria due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Research Summary (as of February 2021): 32,810 nominations were received based on thresholds (9,785 women) and 1,000 won. This ranking is not indicative of advisor’s future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients’ experience. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receive a fee in exchange for rankings. Raymond James is not affiliated with Forbes or Shook Research, LLC. Please visit https://www.forbes.com/top-women-advisors for more information.

Lisa, who joined Raymond James in 2011, has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry. Lisa Detanna who manages more than $1.5 Billion in client assets, offers her clients Estate and Trust Review, Multi-Generational Wealth Planning, Financial and Retirement planning, Investment Management, Insurance Review and Protection of Assets, Concierge Services in a Multi Family setting.

To reach Lisa or the advisors at Raymond James, more information can be found at Global Wealth Solutions Group or by calling 310-285-3906

About Forbes ranking of Top Women Wealth Advisors
 Source: SHOOK Research, LLC. Data as of 3/10/21. Forbes.com (March 2021)

About Raymond James & Associates

As of 12/31/2020. Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC, which has built a national reputation for more than 58 years as a leader in financial planning for individuals, corporations and municipalities, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE-RJF), a leading diversified financial services company with approximately 8,200 financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are $1.02 trillion. Additional information is available at raymondjames.com.



