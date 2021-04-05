 
New Digital Platform for Washington Place Provides Enhanced Access to Historic Home in Honolulu

The Department of Accounting and General Services (DAGS) and NIC Hawaii have launched a new website allowing people to learn more about the history, inhabitants and legacy of Washington Place. Best known as the home of Hawaiʻi’s beloved Queen Liliʻuokalani, this National Historic Landmark was the only official residence of a state governor in the United States that was also home to a monarch.

A primary feature on the new site is the addition of online forms that allow people to submit requests for tours, filming, events or volunteering. The site also serves as a virtual museum, providing visitors a glimpse inside the home with its unique collection of art and artifacts including paintings, furniture and more. Finally, a historical timeline highlights events as well as the special guests who have visited the home throughout current and previous generations.

NIC Hawaii worked closely with the Department of Accounting and General Services (DAGS) to design the new website. Built in WordPress, the site has a responsive web design that works across all mobile and tablet devices, and agency staff can easily manage the web content going forward.

“As a longtime partner with DAGS, we were thrilled to collaborate with stakeholders from across the State of Hawaiʻi to quickly build a site to meet their needs,” said Rosie Warfield, NIC Hawaii Manager of eGovernment Services. “We think residents and visitors will be delighted to dive in and discover more about the history behind this home.”

As Washington Place begins to reopen to the public following the COVID-19 pandemic, the site will be re-introducing tours, both virtual and in-person, and creating more virtual programs that will be shared via an event calendar.

About DAGS

The Department of Accounting and General Services, commonly known as DAGS, is headed by the State Comptroller, Curt T. Otaguro, who concurrently serves as the director of DAGS. The department is responsible for managing and supervising a wide range of state programs and activities.

About NIC Hawaii

NIC Hawaii is a division of national digital government solutions firm NIC Inc, and is a part of the eHawaii.gov state portal program. Pursuant to chapter 27G, Hawaii Revised Statutes, the portal program is overseen by the Access Hawaiʻi Committee, which collaborates with provider NIC Hawaii (formerly Hawaii Information Consortium (HIC)), along with state and county agencies to continually identify new online services to be added to the portal. For more information, visit nichawaii.egov.com.

About NIC

NIC (Nasdaq: EGOV) is a leading digital government solutions and payments company, serving more than 7,800 federal, state and local government agencies across the nation. With headquarters in Olathe, Kansas, and offices in more than 30 states, NIC partners with government to deliver user-friendly digital services that make it easier and more efficient to interact with government – providing valuable conveniences such as applying for unemployment insurance, submitting business filings, renewing licenses, accessing information and making secure payments without visiting a government office. In 2020, NIC securely processed 402 million online transactions and more than $24 billion on behalf of government agencies. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, NIC also developed 130 new solutions to address crisis communications, pandemic unemployment, COVID-19 testing and vaccine scheduling. Learn more at www.egov.com.

