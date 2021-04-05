Nautilus, Inc.’s Bowflex Brand and Tuff Shed, Inc. Kick-off Giveaway for the Ultimate Home Gym in Conjunction with National Public Health Week

Nautilus, Inc.’s Bowflex brand, one of the most well-respected, digitally connected fitness brands offering innovative fitness products and experiences, and Tuff Shed, Inc., the premier provider of quality storage buildings, today announced a joint-effort designed to inspire consumers to reimagine where they can work out at home.

Nautilus, Inc.’s Bowflex brand and Tuff Shed, Inc. kick-off Ultimate Home Gym giveaway in conjunction with National Public Health Week. (Photo: Business Wire)

In conjunction with National Public Health Week, April 5-11, Nautilus, Inc.’s Bowflex brand and Tuff Shed will kick off a giveaway for the ultimate home gym that includes:

One Tuff Shed Premier PRO Series building, including a design consultation plus professional installation in the winner’s backyard.

The Bowflex VeloCorestationary bike, the new Bowflex T22 treadmill, Bowflex SelectTech 552 dumbbells, as well as a one-year complimentary membership to the JRNY digital platform, which offers voice-coached individualized workouts, trainer-led workouts, and access to the member’s own entertainment subscriptions like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+.*

Expert advice and guidance on designing the winner’s home gym from well-known influencer and top interior designer Cara Woodhouse.

Personal training session from Tom Holland, an internationally known exercise physiologist and author.

Plus, $7,500 from Bowflex for the winner to finish out the interior of the Tuff Shed building.

“Our Bowflex customers have been creating and sharing images of their imaginative workout spaces within their homes — sometimes in very unconventional places,” said Becky Alseth, CMO of Nautilus, Inc.’s Bowflex brand. “We know the importance of how dedicating a physical space can provide inspiration and motivation for them on their fitness journey. We hope through joining forces with Tuff Shed, we’ll inspire even more people to create home gyms or revamp their existing ones.”

A survey conducted on behalf of Nautilus, Inc.’s Bowflex brand by YouGov found that the percentage of U.S. fitness consumers** working out at home had increased from 43% before COVID to 73%, and 26% were not planning on returning to a gym.

“We like to think that Tuff Shed buildings have a million uses, and a place to exercise is one of those uses,” said Phil Worth, Vice President of Marketing of Tuff Shed. “Home gyms have certainly gained in popularity recently, and we’re excited to be able to provide structures that homeowners can finish out as the space they’ve dreamed of. We are excited to work with Bowflex on this project, as both companies offer high-quality products designed for customers to use at home.”