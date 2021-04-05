Aqua Texas and Essential Foundation Donate $50,000 to Support Winter Storm Recovery Efforts in Texas

Aqua Texas today announced that it has donated $50,000 to three food banks, three American Red Cross chapters, and three Salvation Army centers across its service territory to provide community support in response to the devastating effects of February’s severe winter weather.

Aqua donated a total of $15,000 to the Montgomery County Food Bank in Conroe; the Crisis Bread Basket in Wimberley, Hays County; and People Helping People in Granbury, Hood County.

Aqua donated a total of $17,500 to the Dallas-Fort Worth, Central Texas and Greater Houston chapters of the American Red Cross.

Aqua donated a total of $17,500 to the Irving Branch, Austin Command Center and Houston Command Center of the Salvation Army.

“At Aqua Texas, we are proud to come together in support of organizations that provide assistance in the communities we serve,” said Aqua Texas President Bob Laughman. “We hope these contributions will help some of those who need it the most.”