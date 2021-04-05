 
checkAd

Published Peer-Reviewed Data Demonstrate Bamlanivimab’s High Potency Against SARS-CoV-2 and Support its Use as a Foundational Antibody Therapy to Treat and Prevent COVID-19

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.04.2021, 20:00  |  30   |   |   

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) and collaborators today announced the publication of research in Science Translational Medicine characterizing the high potency of bamlanivimab (LY-CoV555) to neutralize SARS-CoV-2 by uniquely binding both the up and down confirmations of the spike receptor-binding domain (RBD) and inhibiting critical interactions with the angiotensin converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) cellular receptor necessary for viral entry. Data generated in a preclinical model showed prophylactic treatment with bamlanivimab resulted in significant decreases in viral load and replication in the upper and lower respiratory tracts after SARS-CoV-2 exposure, indicating the potential of bamlanivimab to reduce viral shedding and transmission. These data, which were generated prior to initiating clinical trials in June 2020 and published today, support the observed substantial clinical efficacy of bamlanivimab in treating and preventing COVID-19.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210405005386/en/

The unique binding of bamlanivimab to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein: The spike protein exists as a trimer of three identical monomers on the surface of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Structural modeling (left panel) of the spike trimer in shades of pink and white is shown with the target-binding fragments (Fabs) of bamlanivimab (in green and yellow) bound to the RBD of the spike protein. This analysis shows three bamlanivimab Fab fragments bound to one spike trimer. One of the spike proteins is in the up position (dark pink) with the other two in the down position (light pink and white). The middle panel shows an isolated view of the spike monomers (dark pink, white and light pink) with the bound bamlanivimab Fab fragments in green and yellow. In the right panel, two spike monomers bound in the up and down positions by the bamlanivimab Fab fragments are overlaid. 3D structural model provided by JS McLellan Group, University of Texas.

The unique binding of bamlanivimab to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein: The spike protein exists as a trimer of three identical monomers on the surface of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Structural modeling (left panel) of the spike trimer in shades of pink and white is shown with the target-binding fragments (Fabs) of bamlanivimab (in green and yellow) bound to the RBD of the spike protein. This analysis shows three bamlanivimab Fab fragments bound to one spike trimer. One of the spike proteins is in the up position (dark pink) with the other two in the down position (light pink and white). The middle panel shows an isolated view of the spike monomers (dark pink, white and light pink) with the bound bamlanivimab Fab fragments in green and yellow. In the right panel, two spike monomers bound in the up and down positions by the bamlanivimab Fab fragments are overlaid. 3D structural model provided by JS McLellan Group, University of Texas.

Previously Reported Clinical Trial Results

Bamlanivimab has been evaluated both alone and together with other antibodies in more than 5,000 patients across multiple clinical trials and is currently authorized in more than 15 countries. Bamlanivimab alone versus placebo has been shown to reduce hospitalization by 70% in high-risk patients with early COVID-19 infection3 and reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19 by up to 80% in nursing home residents when used as a prophylactic.4

Seite 1 von 7
AbCellera Biologics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: AbCellera - ein neuer Star am Biotec Himmel ??
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Published Peer-Reviewed Data Demonstrate Bamlanivimab’s High Potency Against SARS-CoV-2 and Support its Use as a Foundational Antibody Therapy to Treat and Prevent COVID-19 AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) and collaborators today announced the publication of research in Science Translational Medicine characterizing the high potency of bamlanivimab (LY-CoV555) to neutralize SARS-CoV-2 by uniquely binding both the up and down …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power, Chart Industries and Baker Hughes announce their intention to become cornerstone ...
Westwater Resources to Host a Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow on Wednesday, April 7, 2021
HempFusion Provides Operational Update
T-Mobile Accelerator Kicks Off Spring Program Fueling 5G Innovation in Immersive AR/VR Technologies ...
KORE Hosts Investor Webcast in Connection with its Previously Announced Combination with Cerberus ...
ICL Signs Contract to Supply 600,000 Metric Tons of Potash to India During 2021
California American Water Offers Firescape Class to Customers
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Receives Complete Response Letter from U.S. FDA for Supplemental New Drug ...
Cadence Unveils Next-Generation Palladium Z2 and Protium X2 Systems to Dramatically Accelerate ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms, ISS and Glass Lewis, Recommend Shareholders Vote FOR the ...
Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Life Sciences Capabilities to be Shown at “Double ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
AeroFarms and Hortifrut Announce R&D Partnership to Advance the Next Generation of Blueberry and ...
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
Heritage Cannabis Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
NanoVibronix Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.04.21
AbCellera and Gilead Sciences Announce New Multi-Year, Multi-Target Antibody Discovery Collaboration
10.03.21
AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Together with Etesevimab Reduced Hospitalizations and Prevented Death in Phase 3 Trial for Early COVID-19

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13:54 Uhr
18
AbCellera - ein neuer Star am Biotec Himmel ??