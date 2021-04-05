Published Peer-Reviewed Data Demonstrate Bamlanivimab’s High Potency Against SARS-CoV-2 and Support its Use as a Foundational Antibody Therapy to Treat and Prevent COVID-19

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) and collaborators today announced the publication of research in Science Translational Medicine characterizing the high potency of bamlanivimab (LY-CoV555) to neutralize SARS-CoV-2 by uniquely binding both the up and down confirmations of the spike receptor-binding domain (RBD) and inhibiting critical interactions with the angiotensin converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) cellular receptor necessary for viral entry. Data generated in a preclinical model showed prophylactic treatment with bamlanivimab resulted in significant decreases in viral load and replication in the upper and lower respiratory tracts after SARS-CoV-2 exposure, indicating the potential of bamlanivimab to reduce viral shedding and transmission. These data, which were generated prior to initiating clinical trials in June 2020 and published today, support the observed substantial clinical efficacy of bamlanivimab in treating and preventing COVID-19.

