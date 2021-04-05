Published Peer-Reviewed Data Demonstrate Bamlanivimab’s High Potency Against SARS-CoV-2 and Support its Use as a Foundational Antibody Therapy to Treat and Prevent COVID-19
AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) and collaborators today announced the publication of research in Science Translational Medicine characterizing the high potency of bamlanivimab (LY-CoV555) to neutralize SARS-CoV-2 by uniquely binding both the up and down confirmations of the spike receptor-binding domain (RBD) and inhibiting critical interactions with the angiotensin converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) cellular receptor necessary for viral entry. Data generated in a preclinical model showed prophylactic treatment with bamlanivimab resulted in significant decreases in viral load and replication in the upper and lower respiratory tracts after SARS-CoV-2 exposure, indicating the potential of bamlanivimab to reduce viral shedding and transmission. These data, which were generated prior to initiating clinical trials in June 2020 and published today, support the observed substantial clinical efficacy of bamlanivimab in treating and preventing COVID-19.
The unique binding of bamlanivimab to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein: The spike protein exists as a trimer of three identical monomers on the surface of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Structural modeling (left panel) of the spike trimer in shades of pink and white is shown with the target-binding fragments (Fabs) of bamlanivimab (in green and yellow) bound to the RBD of the spike protein. This analysis shows three bamlanivimab Fab fragments bound to one spike trimer. One of the spike proteins is in the up position (dark pink) with the other two in the down position (light pink and white). The middle panel shows an isolated view of the spike monomers (dark pink, white and light pink) with the bound bamlanivimab Fab fragments in green and yellow. In the right panel, two spike monomers bound in the up and down positions by the bamlanivimab Fab fragments are overlaid. 3D structural model provided by JS McLellan Group, University of Texas.
Previously Reported Clinical Trial Results
Bamlanivimab has been evaluated both alone and together with other antibodies in more than 5,000 patients across multiple clinical trials and is currently authorized in more than 15 countries. Bamlanivimab alone versus placebo has been shown to reduce hospitalization by 70% in high-risk patients with early COVID-19 infection3 and reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19 by up to 80% in nursing home residents when used as a prophylactic.4
