 
checkAd

Matthew Remo is Promoted to Senior Vice President, Director of Strategy and Development at Peapack-Gladstone Bank

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.04.2021, 19:59  |  13   |   |   

Bedminster, NJ, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market:  PGC) and Peapack-Gladstone Bank announce the elevation of Matthew Remo to Senior Vice President, Director of Strategy and Development at Peapack-Gladstone Bank.  In his current role, Mr. Remo is responsible for the development and formalization of the Company’s business strategy, the identification of critical objectives and priorities, and the expansion of data analytics/management information systems to measure and report progress.  Mr. Remo is also responsible for ensuring that the scope of enterprise risk management activities, including capital, liquidity, and credit, aligns with the Bank’s defined business strategies.  Matt continues to lead new markets and products governance and serves on many of the Company’s committees.

Mr. Remo joined Peapack-Gladstone Bank in 2019 as vice president, senior enterprise risk officer and was promoted to the position of vice president, director of strategy development in October of 2020.  During his tenure at the Bank, Matt has made significant contributions across many areas including capital and strategic planning, credit reviews, equipment finance, regulatory compliance, enterprise risk management, digital initiatives, new product governance, and served a significant role in the Bank’s Paycheck Protection Program lending efforts. 

Mr. Remo joined Peapack-Gladstone Bank after an accomplished 10-year career with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York (FRBNY).  As senior examiner of large banking organizations, he specialized in capital and strategic planning, wealth management, asset-liability management and stress testing.  Prior to that, he was supervisory manager of regional and community banks, where he managed safety and soundness examination teams and led technology design and implementation efforts across the Second District of the Federal Reserve Bank.  

Matt graduated from the University of Connecticut with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Finance and a Certificate in Management Information Systems.  He holds his Safety and Soundness Examiner Commissioning with the Federal Reserve Board of Governors.  In 2020, Matt was recognized by NJBankers as a “Rising Star” of the New Jersey banking industry.

About Peapack-Gladstone Bank

Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a NJ bank holding company with total assets of $5.9 billion and wealth management assets under management and/or administration of $8.8 billion as of December 31, 2020.  Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative wealth management, investment banking, commercial and retail solutions, including residential lending and online platforms, to businesses and consumers.  Peapack Private, the Bank’s wealth management division, offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions, to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them establish, maintain and expand their legacy.  Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service.  Visit www.pgbank.com and www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

Contact:  Rosanne Schwab, Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Assistant Vice President, Public Relations and Corporate Communications Manager, 500 Hills Drive, Suite 300, Bedminster, NJ  07921 rschwab@pgbank.com, (908) 719-6543.

Attachment


Peapack-Gladstone Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Matthew Remo is Promoted to Senior Vice President, Director of Strategy and Development at Peapack-Gladstone Bank Bedminster, NJ, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market:  PGC) and Peapack-Gladstone Bank announce the elevation of Matthew Remo to Senior Vice President, Director …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
Former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Frank Fannon Joins Standard Lithium ...
First Compassionate Special Permit (CSP) Patient in Philippines Improved Significantly 35 hours ...
Plug Power, Chart Industries and Baker Hughes announce their intention to become cornerstone ...
Euro Sun Initiates Strategic Environmental Assessment Process for Rovina Valley Project
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Submits Plan to CDC and Will Be Ready to Join America’s ...
Sensei Biotherapeutics Appoints Jessie M. English, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors
GameStop Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program
Former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Frank Fannon Joins Standard Lithium ...
Marathon Digital Holdings Announces Bitcoin Production and Mining Operation Updates for the First ...
Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
International development strategy pursuit in Asia and in the United States
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Committed to Meeting Growing Hydrogen Demand
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.03.21
Peapack-Gladstone Bank to Open a New Location