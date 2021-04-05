ACCO Brands Corporation Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Webcast

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) today announced that it will release its first quarter 2021 earnings after the market close on April 27, 2021. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on April 28 at 8:30 a.m. EDT. The webcast can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of www.accobrands.com and will be available for replay.

