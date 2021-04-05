 
Mohawk Industries, Inc. Invites You to Join the First Quarter 2021 Conference Call on the Web

CALHOUN, Ga., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In conjunction with Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) First Quarter 2021 earnings release on Thursday April 29, 2021 you are invited to listen to its conference call that will be broadcast live on Friday April 30, 2021 at 11:00 am ET.

What: Mohawk Industries, Inc. 1st Quarter 2021 Earnings Call
     
When: April 30, 2021  
  11:00 am ET  
     
Where: www.mohawkind.com 
  Select Investor Information
     
How: Live over the Internet - Simply log on to the web at the address above or
  Live Conference Call: Dial 1-800-603-9255 (US/Canada)
    Dial 1-706-634-2294 (Int’l)
    Dial 1-253-237-1879 (Int’l)
    Conference ID: 6084517

Mohawk Industries is the leading global flooring manufacturer that creates products to enhance residential and commercial spaces around the world. Mohawk’s vertically integrated manufacturing and distribution processes provide competitive advantages in the production of carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone and vinyl flooring. Our industry-leading innovation has yielded products and technologies that differentiate our brands in the marketplace and satisfy all remodeling and new construction requirements. Our brands are among the most recognized in the industry and include American Olean, Daltile, Durkan, Karastan, IVC, Marazzi, Mohawk, Pergo, Quick-Step and Unilin. During the past decade, Mohawk has transformed its business from an American carpet manufacturer into the world’s largest flooring company with operations in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Europe, India, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia and the United States.

For those unable to listen at the designated time, the call will remain available for replay over Mohawk Industries, Inc. investor relations website through May 30, 2021 or by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (US/Canada) or 1-404-537-3406 (Int’l/Local) and entering Conference ID # 6084517.

Contact:
Mohawk Industries, Inc.
James Brunk, Chief Financial Officer
706-624-2239




