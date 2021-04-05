 
Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Q1 2021 Earnings Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBTX), the holding company for Independent Bank, will hold a conference call to discuss 2021 first quarter results on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 8:30 am EDT. The related press release will be issued Monday, April 26, 2021 at 6:00 pm EDT.

Conference Call Details

The call can be accessed by the webcast link, https://webcast-eqs.com/indepbankgroup20210427/en or by calling 1-877-407-0989 and by identifying the meeting number 13718272 or by identifying "Independent Bank Group First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call". The conference materials will also be available by accessing the Investor Relations page of our website, www.ibtx.com. If you are unable to participate in the live event, a recording of the conference call will be accessible via the Investor Relations page of our website.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, provides a wide range of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. Independent Bank Group operates in four market regions located in the Dallas/Ft. Worth, Austin, and Houston areas in Texas and the Colorado Front Range area, including Denver, Colorado Springs and Fort Collins.

