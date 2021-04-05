ProAssurance Corporation Announces Dates for First Quarter 2021 Results Release and Conference Call

ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) will report results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 after the close of normal New York Stock Exchange trading on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

ProAssurance will conduct a conference call at 10:00 am et on Thursday, May 6, 2021 to discuss the results, and other items of interest to investors participating in the call. US-based investors are invited to participate by phone by dialing (888) 349-0134 (toll free), Canadian investors may dial (855) 669-9657 (toll free), and international investors may dial (412) 317-5145. The conference call will also be webcast through the Investor Relations section of ProAssurance.com.