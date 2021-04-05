 
ProAssurance Corporation Announces Dates for First Quarter 2021 Results Release and Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.04.2021, 22:15  |  34   |   |   

ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) will report results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 after the close of normal New York Stock Exchange trading on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

ProAssurance will conduct a conference call at 10:00 am et on Thursday, May 6, 2021 to discuss the results, and other items of interest to investors participating in the call. US-based investors are invited to participate by phone by dialing (888) 349-0134 (toll free), Canadian investors may dial (855) 669-9657 (toll free), and international investors may dial (412) 317-5145. The conference call will also be webcast through the Investor Relations section of ProAssurance.com.

A telephone replay of the call will be available through at least May 6, 2022 using access code 10154175. Investors in the United States may dial (877) 344-7529 (toll free), Canadian investors may dial (855) 669-9658 (toll free), and international investors may dial (412) 317-0088. A replay will be available on the internet through at least May 6, 2022 at ProAssurance.com. ProAssurance will make a podcast of the call available on its website and on iTunes.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation is an industry-leading specialty insurer with extensive expertise in healthcare professional liability, products liability for medical technology and life sciences, legal professional liability, and workers’ compensation insurance.

ProAssurance Group is rated “A” (Excellent) by AM Best; ProAssurance and its operating subsidiaries are rated “A-” (Strong) by Fitch Ratings. For the latest on ProAssurance and its industry-leading suite of products and services, cutting-edge risk management and practice enhancement programs follow @ProAssurance on Twitter or LinkedIn. ProAssurance’s YouTube channel regularly presents thought-provoking, insightful videos that communicate effective practice management, patient safety and risk management strategies.

Disclaimer

