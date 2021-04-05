Cirrus Logic to Announce Q4 Results April 29

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRUS) today announced that the company will post its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021 financial results and business outlook on the investor relations area of its website on Thursday, April 29, at approximately 4 p.m. EDT.

Cirrus Logic will host a live Q&A webcast session at 5 p.m. EDT that same day to answer questions related to its financial results and business outlook. Shareholders who would like to submit a question to be addressed during the call are requested to email investor@cirrus.com.